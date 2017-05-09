George Washington forward transfers to Delaware



Courtesy of UD Review Archives

Delaware will add a big man in transfer Collin Goss.

Collin Goss has been granted his release from George Washington and will transfer to Delaware to play basketball for his final two seasons of eligibility.

Goss reportedly informed ESPN of the move but the transaction has not been made official by the Delaware athletic department.

In 31 games over two seasons with the Colonials, the 6’10 forward averaged 0.7 points per game in just over 4 minutes per contest.

“Excited to play for coach Inglesby at the University of Delaware for my last two years of college,” Goss posted on his personal Twitter account Friday.

Under NCAA transfer rules, Goss will be required to sit out a year before appearing in game action.

The Manassas, Va. native averaged 9.8 points per game in his senior season at St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes high school while earning Second Team All-Interstate Athletic Conference honors. Goss committed to George Washington for both basketball and baseball, but didn’t appear in any baseball game action in two years.

At 6’10, Goss would be the tallest player on Delaware’s current roster. The Blue Hens return forwards Eric Carter, Skye Johnson, Derrick Woods and Jacob Cushing. As Delaware adds three freshman guards (Ryan Allen, Chyree Walker and Kevin Anderson) but loses three forwards (Barnett Harris, Devonne Pinkard and Chivarsky Corbett), Goss may provide significant depth in the frontcourt.

Delaware struggled offensively at the forward position last season. Carter, a rising junior, led all forwards with 6.6 points per game, followed by graduating senior Devonne Pinkard. Forward Chivarsky Corbett, who saw a decreased role in his third season with the team, decided he would transfer schools after this past season.

The Blue Hens went 13-20 in Ingelsby’s first season as head coach, led by CAA Rookie of the Year Ryan Daly.