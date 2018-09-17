Get Down to Earth: Join this co-op to learn clean living



Courtesy of Staci Pinkowitz.

DTE operates out of Coverdale Farm in Greenville, Del., pictured here.

Dining hall food got you down? Looking for a democratic community which will provide you with an alternative to the American food industry that wastes 33 million tons of food each year?

Down to Earth Food Co-op (DTE) is an independent food co-op based in the heart of Newark, devoted to facilitating the development of practical skills such as cooking and farming for its members and increasing access to healthy and organic food.

Members of the DTE come together on Saturdays to socialize and enjoy a fresh dinner prepared by other members throughout the day, from farm to table.

A few members wake up bright and early to volunteer on Coverdale Farm in Greenville, Del. In exchange for their labor, they receive fresh produce from the farm. Afterward, other members volunteer to take shifts planning the meal, cooking it and cleaning up.

“Weekly dinners are awesome because they’re a break from common busy life to sit down and share a meal,” Staci Pinkowitz, DTE’s historian and acting farm coordinator, says. “The cooking shifts are awesome because you’re hanging out with four people who are all frantically chopping things and figuring out how to get this meal ready in time, and then you get to serve a whole group of people who are really excited to eat what you just made.”

Not only do they feed themselves well, but DTE members hold monthly community potlucks that are open to anyone. People bring dishes and their own reusable plates. Guest speakers are invited as well to inform the community on how to be more active in their local food system.

“It’s important that you know where your food is coming from an individual joining DTE should be open-minded to learning about the food system, how to prepare food that you wouldn’t be typically exposed to and open-minded to others as we are; a co-op that is all inclusive no matter your race, creed, sexual orientation or age,” Liam Warren, DTE’s community outreach coordinator, says.

While DTE is composed mostly of university students, it is not a Registered Student Organization.

“When I joined DTE, I felt like I found a community of people who cared about our place in the world the same way I do,” Pinkowitz says. “I feel empowered by DTE and I feel excited that I can exert agency in what I do rather than just following a complacent lifestyle within capitalism.”