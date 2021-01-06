Getting serious about skin care so you don’t have to

You don't have to be an influencer to be an expert on skin care.



In the chaos of this year, I found myself turning more and more towards skin care as a way to find some kind of calm. What I did not expect is that there would be so much to learn; in my mind, skin care was just washing and moisturizing your face with whatever you could find at the drugstore… I was so wrong.

It all started one night when I couldn’t fall asleep and decided to watch some videos about skin care on YouTube because I thought it would be relaxing. I quickly learned that all my ideas about skin care were extremely mistaken.

The YouTube channels that got me hooked were Mixed Makeup and Hyram. These channels are run by skin care specialists who put countless products to the test. They understand skincare ingredients in a way very few of us do, and they consult with a lot of dermatologists. Yet, they make videos that are easy to follow, such as reviews of celebrities’ skin care routines, critiques of different brands of skin care and rankings of the best products out there.

The world of skin care is an intimidating one to step into. You quickly learn some major things to avoid with makeup-removing wipes at the top of the list. There’s nothing a skincare guru hates more than makeup-removing wipes, but more on that later.

However, despite feeling a bit criticized, I became fascinated. Moreover, I found that I was not the only one with this new interest. My friends were catching on too, and skin care TikTok became a real thing.

I learned so much more beyond what is good for your skin. Understanding skin care also involves a semi-complex understanding of marketing and economics. For example, so many luxury brands will charge insane amounts of money for a product that does virtually the same thing as something you could buy for $8.

Skincare companies are catching onto this new wave of understanding and trying to make products accordingly. This is why brands like The Ordinary are becoming so popular — they are transparent; they use high quality ingredients and do not charge a ridiculous price.

A major skin care movement is definitely in the works right now, and it has taken me a long time to wrap my head around it. However, to save you the effort and make use of this random knowledge I have, here’s a step-by-step example of an ideal skin care routine.

Step One: Cleansing

First thing’s first, you should actually be cleansing your skin very gently in the morning and be doing a double cleanse at night. In the morning, as little as a splash of water could honestly serve as your cleanser, as your skin should be in pretty good shape from the night before.

On the other hand, at night, you want to get rid of all the pollution, sunscreen and makeup that has collected on your skin. What I have found to be the number one recommendation to address this is first using a cleansing balm, oil or micellar water to break all that up. Then, go in with a cleanser to really get all that gunk off your skin.

Beware, however: makeup removing wipes are perhaps the most hated product of skincare specialists. They are wasteful, they are not effective in breaking makeup/pollution down and they encourage harsh tugging on your face. If I had a dollar for every time I heard Hyram scream about makeup removing wipes, I wouldn’t be driving a 2007 Ford Focus.

If you have dry skin, be sure to use a cleanser that is gentle on your skin to preserve whatever moisture is there. If you have oily skin, you may find that you need to cleanse a bit more and that you can use a hardier cleanser. My personal favorite is a CeraVe cleanser because there’s one for every skin type.

Step Two: Exfoliating

There are two types of exfoliator: physical and chemical. Physical exfoliation is probably what most people think of when they think of exfoliating, and it involves scrubbing a sand-like texture on your face to get rid of dead skin.

However, for the delicate skin on your face, a chemical exfoliant is actually much better. It is a liquid that glides on more like a toner, and has much more positive long-term results. Some chemical exfoliants include AHAs and BHAs, which are chemicals that can clean deep down into your pores. This sounds complicated, I know, but stick with me!

Perhaps the chemical exfoliant that I have heard raved about the most and that is suitable for most skin types is the Paula’s Choice BHA Exfoliant. It is a good step into the world of chemical exfoliation.

Step Three: Serums and Treatments

This is perhaps the most complicated step there is because there are so many options, so to keep it simple, let’s just look at some of the most popular treatment ingredients at the moment and what their purpose is:

Vitamin C: It is a great ingredient for brightening your skin and protecting it from environmental stressors.

Niacinamide: This can help to even out your skin tone, minimize pores, balance oil production and dull fine lines. Niacinamide is a super popular ingredient right now for all of these reasons.

Hyaluronic Acid: It is an extremely powerful moisturizing ingredient and is great for anyone with dry skin.

Retinol: This is definitely more of an ingredient for people 25 and up, but it’s a popular one. Retinol is one of the best ingredients for reducing wrinkles and fine lines.

Step Four: Eye Cream

This step is a trick!! You actually do not need an eye cream. There are very few eye creams out there that have any ingredients you would not find in a basic moisturizer. Eye cream is basically just travel-size moisturizer that the skin care industry created to make more money.

Step Five: Moisturizer

Depending on your skin type, you want a moisturizer with anything from a gel-like consistency to a thick cream. Gel is more lightweight on skin that is oily, while cream adds the moisture that dry skin needs.

Some of the best moisturizing ingredients include hyaluronic acid, glycerin and squalene, so if you see one of those in a moisturizer, it is probably good for you! However, if you see any alcohol ingredients, step away because they will do more harm than good.

Step Six: Sunscreen

You must wear sunscreen on your face. If you do not, there is no point in doing anything else. However, not all sunscreens are equal.

The best two ingredients to look for in sunscreen are zinc oxide and titanium dioxide. They provide the best sun protection and are great for your skin.

And that is it! I hope that all this random knowledge I collected over this year is beneficial to someone, and that this made the world of skin care a little easier to understand. Maybe I saved you from being called out by skin care TikTok in the way I was, or maybe I’ve just taken their job.