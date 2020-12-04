Giving “thanks” when life seems lacking

An extraordinarily difficult year has left many with bitter feelings around the season of giving thanks.



Gratitude feels paradoxical given what 2020 has offered so far. But it’s still important to reflect once in a while.

The purpose of Thanksgiving is to focus on those we love and to be thankful for what we have. However, the coronavirus pandemic may have left seemingly little to be thankful for. Many individuals have been lacking in-person social contact and have been unable to spend time with their loved ones, especially their older family members.

While Thanksgiving, which has come and gone, is usually a time for us to reunite with family and friends and spend quality time with them, this is nearly impossible with the virus rates rising. The pandemic has also left people in unusual and difficult circumstances. Many people have lost their jobs, struggled financially, have been left in toxic or unfavorable environments, have become overwhelmed with the transition to working from home or have had a loved one (or themselves) become sick with the virus. Under these circumstances, people have found themselves increasingly anxious and depressed. Research has found that 45% of American adults say the pandemic has negatively affected their mental health.

While it may seem difficult to give thanks during a pandemic, expressing gratitude is a significant and beneficial way of improving your mental health and focusing on the positive things in your life. Expressing gratitude has been shown to decrease feelings of loneliness. A 2015 study found that individuals who expressed gratefulness and appreciation in daily life had less feelings of isolation, disconnectedness and not belonging.

One of the most common ways of expressing gratitude is through daily journal writing. An individual can end their night by reflecting on the day and writing down three to five things they are grateful for. If doing so daily seems difficult and demanding, try doing it once a week instead and reflecting on the previous week.

Another idea is to create a gratitude jar. Throughout the day, write down a few things that you’re grateful for on a small slip of paper and put it in the jar. This will also allow for a quick pick-me-up on days where it feels like there is nothing to be grateful for — you can simply reach into the jar and be reminded of the little things that make life special.

For individuals who may find it difficult to show gratitude and get into the habit of showing appreciation in their daily life, there are many gratitude journals that can be purchased as a guide, such as the inexpensive gratitude journal by Sujatha Lalgudi which features 90 days of five minute gratitude exercises. There are also an array of gratitude prompts and quotes online that can be utilized to spark your thinking and guide you as you write.

Not only does expressing gratitude help people feel less lonely and improve their mental health, it can also strengthen social connections, especially when that gratitude is shared.

Writing gratitude letters and sharing them with loved ones can be a great way of incorporating gratitude into your life while also connecting with loved ones. In an episode of “The Science of Happiness” by SoulPancake on YouTube, participants were asked to write about someone they are grateful for and then were asked to call that person and read the letter to someone. Those who were able to share their gratitude with their loved one experienced a larger increase in happiness. Although this may seem odd and uncomfortable at first, we live in a time where technology allows us to communicate with others, even from afar. When writing about someone you’re grateful for, sending a picture of your journal page or texting what you wrote is simple and effective, or you can read the journal out loud over the phone to create more intimacy and closeness.

Meditation and gratitude affirmations (positive statements that can help you challenge and overcome negative thoughts) are also excellent ways of showing gratitude. Beginning the day with such exercises can improve your productivity and success throughout the day, while ending the day with them can allow for a positive reflection. Either way, incorporating gratitude exercises into your daily life can bring positivity and happiness into your life, and eventually, you may even find yourself expressing gratitude effortlessly.

Try and focus on the things that bring joy and warmth into your life and embrace them, even from a distance.