A pathway to populism: Global Populism speaker discusses the effect of shared troubled history

The Global Populism series, hosted by the Center for Global and Area Studies, gave their fourth lecture for the semester, which featured Julio Carrión, on Monday night. He will be the last professor to give a talk until Feb. 13. Carrión’s talk centered on the commonality of populist governance in Latin America, and the reason why so many countries in the area have adopted that form of governance.

“Latin America has a troubled history of holding democratic elections and then once those elected take office, they change the rules of the game,” he says.

The entirety of his presentation was based off of a book he is working on, which studies how populist governments take told in a country. He provided the examples of five Andean countries.

“We are going to study the governments of Alberto Fujimori in Peru, Hugo Chávez in Venezuela, Álvaro Uribe of Colombia, Evo Morales in Bolivia and Rafael Correa in Ecuador.”

During Uribe’s terms as President of Colombia, he proposed a referendum that would allow him to run for a third term, but at the last minute, congress voted against it, allowing the country to avoid the pathway to populism. Colombia was Carrión’s base for how to avoid populist governance.

Carrión also offered four elements as a theory for populism: state capacity, accountability, conflict resolution and transparency. He explained the differences between populist, democratic and competitive authoritarian governments.

“Populists are confrontational in conflict resolution, but democracies are accommodating and go through judicial adjustments,” Carrión says. “They have opaque policy making and have weak accountability for their actions.”

Often, he says, populist governments are more corrupt and are held by people who are power-hungry. There is a fine line between competitive authoritarianism, like in Russia, and populism. Both forms however, require confrontational conflict resolutions and corruption within the state.

From his studies, Carrión outlined three movements that he deems as allowing populism to take hold in a country: the Tsunami movement, which Carrión identified on a graph as the uprising, the Hobbesian movement, noted as the turning point that was necessary to create a political divide and the final movement, officially the Populist movement.

“The turn out of the Hobbesian movement determines whether or not the governments can return to politics as usual,” Carrión says.

Support for a Tsunami movement, which could simply be shown as an unexpected rise in support for an out-of-character candidate, can include disheartened masses, intellectuals who truly think that there needs to be a dramatic change, minor political parties, the old order and other politicians.

The big key for a populist movement is in the name — popularity. In all of the examples shown for the Andean countries in South America, each of the candidates had huge approval ratings, some of them being as high as 78 percent.

To finish off the lecture, there was a question and answer session where many of the other political science professors asked about political situations in Brazil, Argentina and other countries, including America, that could be seen as populist.

“Once they move into a populist movement, there are going to be trapped there,” Carrión says. “There is no where else to go.”