Godspeed You! Black Emperor’s first album in the age of Trump is tense as ever

Today’s political climate provides Godspeed You! Black Emperor with more to speak out about than ever.



Godspeed You! Black Emperor is one of the most political bands of the last twenty years. Their music is also almost entirely instrumental, save for a few tracks in their discography that make use of repurposed soundbites.

When the Montreal collective was at its height of productivity, the world was still reeling from 9/11, and the Afghanistan invasion was well underway. Back then, they described their (completely instrumental) music as “Ariel Sharon surrounded by 1,000 Israeli soldiers marching on Al-Haram Ash-Sharif & provoking another intifada” and included molotov cocktail recipes in their album packaging. After putting out three albums between 1997 and 2002, taking a ten year hiatus and releasing two albums since, they find themselves in a political climate somehow even more fiery — and their intensity hasn’t diminished.

“Luciferian Towers,” their latest effort, is political commentary only in an abstract sense — it’s post-rock with droning guitars, infinitely building string sections and no vocals. In fact, it could be completely apolitical, if not for the context of the band’s history and the press release they published along with the album’s announcement, where they described the new album as “a thing we made in the midst of communal mess, raising dogs and children. eyes up and filled with dreadful joy — we aimed for wrong notes that explode, a quiet muttering amplified heavenward. we recorded it all in a burning motorboat.”

The most beautiful thing about Godspeed You! Black Emperor’s music has always been their ability to convey immense amounts of meaning and emotion without any words at all. On the first part of “Anthem For No State,” the 3-part fourteen minute closing track they describe as “kanada, emptied of its minerals and dirty oil. emptied of its trees and water. a crippled thing, drowning in a puddle, covered in ants,” the violin sounds like a fire alarm, the drums grow progressively more urgent and the crying guitar chords morph into a brick wall of noise. Would anyone guess, without reading the band’s press release, that it was an ode to the earth, which pays respects to the environment while condemning the practices that destroy it? Probably not, but they would certainly recognise that whatever the song was about, its writers have a tremendous amount of care for.

This care is perhaps most evident in the three part, not-so-subtly named centerpiece “Bosses Hang,” a call to revolution that builds to a monumental climax out of almost nothing. Its slow, tempered first part sounds like a wake ballad — mourning, as the band puts it, “the proud illuminations of our shortened lives,” but it quickly gives way, via the second part’s Flying Saucer Attack-esque shoegaze, to a stirring, almost heroic riff in the third part that could be a battle song.

“Luciferian Towers” isn’t Godspeed You! Black Emperor’s best work, but it neatly packs the distinctive parts of their discography into one package, along with elements from the music of fellow post-rock creators Swans and Sigur Rós. It aims to update Godspeed’s music and political philosophy for the modern age, and it does both without losing their distinctive rebellious flair.