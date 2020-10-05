Goldey Beacom cuts tuition in half for 2021-2022 school year

​

​Tara Lennon​/THE REVIEW

As many colleges continue to raise tuition, making education more burdensome for students with pricey loans, Goldey Beacom College has decided to affirm its commitment to making college affordable by cutting its tuition in half for the upcoming school year.

Goldey Beacom is a small, private college in Pike Creek, Delaware which currently serves about 1,800 students.

Colleen Perry Keith, the college’s president, said that this decision has been a long time in the making.

“For several years now in the news media, they’ve been talking about the cost of education, the cost of going to college, and how it’s becoming unattainable,” Perry Keith said. “So years ago, the college leadership decided they wanted to build their endowment and make college affordable for students at some point.”

After building the endowment up by saving money, seven years ago, the college began to fulfill its promise by establishing the “Affordability Assurance Award.”

This award essentially cuts the cost of tuition in half, from $25,500 to $12,750. For the past seven years, the college has granted this award to all of its students.

In 2018, administration began to look at making the tuition cut offered by the Affordability Assurance Award permanent. This month, they finally made the decision to make the tuition cut permanent by changing the sticker price of tuition.

Thus, the cost of attending college does not change for Goldey Beacom students, as they have already received this tuition cut for the past seven years. However, the restructuring of tuition, rather than the offering of the Affordability Assurance Award year after year, provides more transparency to incoming students and marks the permanency of the college’s commitment to affordable education.

“On paper, if parents have never heard of Goldey Beacom … [they go] online and the first thing they see is a $25,000 dollar tuition price, and if they don’t look beyond that … then they say, ‘Nope, you’re not going there,’ and we’ve lost another opportunity,” Larry Eby, executive director of Institutional Advancement at Goldey Beacom, said. “The transparency that this brings is a real positive. It’ll make it that much easier for people to understand what they can get for how much.”

Most students at Goldey Beacom will not even end up paying the full $12,750 for tuition. The college offers tiered scholarships of $3,000, $5,000 and $6,000 dollars, with most students receiving a $5,000 scholarship. They also offer endowed scholarships, earmarked for certain groups of students, and athletic scholarships. After scholarship, money is deducted from the cost of tuition and federal Pell Grants are applied, that “pretty much wipes out their balance, and they haven’t touched loans,” Eby elaborated.

According to Eby, fewer than 50% of Goldey Beacom students take out loans, and “[administration is] looking to drive that number even lower.”

The pandemic and the changing nature of higher education has put many colleges in danger, especially small, private schools including Delaware’s Wesley College, which Delaware State University has recently acquired. Goldey Beacom, despite these uncertainties, has managed to prioritize not raising prices and commit to providing relatively inexpensive education because of its conservative financial nature.

“We had income over expense for forty-three years now, and we’re able to save our money,” Perry Keith said.”We haven’t had expenses a lot of other places would have, and we’ve always been very careful with how we spend.”

The college only has 21 full-time faculty and no tenure, keeping their staffing “lean and mean,” Perry Keith said.

The college has placed the money they have saved into their endowment. Therefore, unlike other institutions’, their endowment is largely not donor-directed and the Board of Trustees has the ability to spend the money however they see fit — in this case providing for decreased tuition costs.

“We all have experienced a loss, everybody, every college has with the pandemic, and … some are going to be at risk coming out of the other side,” Perry Keith said. “A lot of it depends on how well-positioned were the colleges with their reserves? Did they have financial reserves to fall back on? Did they have debt on the books? How nimble are they able to use their endowment? And what I always hate, it’s always the adjuncts … that are the first to go because they’re the most vulnerable, they don’t have tenure, they don’t have employment agreements that are tied to multi-year commitments … and that makes it hard. We haven’t been in that kind of position. We do use a lot of adjunct faculty members, but we have been able to maintain our class schedule as a result of the conservative nature that we’ve always had.”

The decision to make this tuition reduction permanent has received largely positive feedback from the college community, according to Eby and Perry Keith.

Perry Keith elaborated on what makes an affordable college education so much a part of her and the college’s mission.

“I went to a small consolidated high school and my high school graduating class had plus or minus a hundred … people in it,” Perry Keith said. “Right out of high school about a dozen of us went to college … you just didn’t go to college … Most of the people who I graduated from high school with, still live around that small town, not that there’s anything wrong with that, but they’re also working in jobs that are difficult to raise a family on, they are doing fine with it, but if you’re working in the area Walmart or the papermill … or one of the car plants, it’s hard to make a living … Education is the difference between being able to have economic security … and not having economic security. It makes a big difference.”