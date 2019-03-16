Graduate students present environmental research



Graduate students present their environmental research at the Delaware Environmental Institute (DENIN) Environmental Graduate Student Symposium.

Graduate students from varying fields of study presented their months-long environmental research through short presentations and poster boards at a symposium at the university last Thursday.

“I think the symposium is really good, because it’s not just one thing, it’s anything related to environmental science,” Kyra Kim, event organizer and Ph.D. geology student at the university, said. “Because it is open to the faculty and public, I think it’s a good arena for the students to practice their talks and connect with society.”

The event, officially known as the Delaware Environmental Institute (DENIN) Environmental Graduate Student Symposium, was held in the ISE building. This annual event, in its fourth year, is open to the public and is organized by the DENIN environmental fellows, who are students pursuing doctoral degrees in environmental fields at the university.

Projects included in the event varied from identifying microplastics in the Delaware Bay, to soil organic carbon across Mexico and the conterminous United States. While DENIN itself is the “Delaware Environmental Institute,” projects presented on Thursday came from varying student backgrounds.

Graduate students presented their research to anyone that walked up and seemed interested. This research, which has taken up a significant amount of their time this past year, was condensed to a single side of a poster board, so the students had a lot to say.

Graduate student, Zach Schreiber, attempted to make sense of unclassified viral proteins found in nature using his computer science background. Using open framing process (ORF) process on a computer, he grouped unidentified proteins in hopes of finding common characteristics. This information can be used to potentially find out what role certain proteins play in the natural world.

Schreiber explained his research to a member of the university’s faculty.

“The whole goal of this is to build a tool to make sense of what the unknowns are, rather than

discarding them,” Schreiber said. “I really didn’t have a virology background at all, but this is more a computer science approach to environmental ecology.”

Other students felt similarly.

Elizabeth Smith, studying plant and soil science at the university, had a mastery of her project topic, but still learned a lot. Combining her passion for environmental research and her field of soil, Smith was able to find the spatial variability of soil nitrogen, nitrogen deposition and biomass relationships in the conterminous United States. Piecing all three aspects together painted an informative picture for Smith that she plans to pursue further.

Closing out the event, was the announcing of the poster contest winners that were judged by

several DENIN environmental fellows. Third place and a $50 visa gift card went to Taozhu Sun, a plant and soil science graduate student. Second place and a $75 visa gift card went to Zhongyuan Xu, an agriculture and natural resources graduate student. First place and a $150 visa gift card went to Anna Internicola, a marine science and policy graduate student who identified microplastics in the Delaware Bay.



(From Left to Right) Taozhu Sun, Zhongyuan Xu and Anna Internicola smile as they receive their awards.

Highlighting the night were the reactions that came from the poster winners as they came up to

collect their prizes, especially Internicola, who teared up as her name was called.

The ideas and projects the graduate students worked on have the potential to fulfill the ultimate goal of DENIN, which is to solve environmental problems with innovative and experimental young minds.