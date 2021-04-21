Graduating in a pandemic: A year after COVID-19 shook the world, the Class of 2020 narrates their experiences

Four Class of 2020 graduates discuss how they’ve handled the last year of the COVID-19 pandemic: graduation, job-hunting, mental health and optimism for the future.

“Look, I am going home; I don’t know if I am coming back.”

When Jessica Doherty’s boyfriend said this to her on their 2020 spring break getaway to Laguna Beach, California, the reality of the COVID-19 pandemic hit her for the first time. Within 48 hours, she found herself packing and on her way to the airport, flying back home to her family in New York.

A Class of 2020 graduate in journalism and theatre from the University of Southern California (USC), Doherty never expected that she would lose the most exciting six weeks of her senior year.

“It was really hard for me to come home and move back in with my parents in New York and be an entire coast away from most of my friends,” Doherty said. “It was hard adjusting, especially since I was so used to such a fast and social lifestyle.”

To cope with her depression, Doherty bought a Nintendo Switch Lite with the $150 that she was going to spend on her graduation cap and gown. While she had anticipated the difficult times to be short-lived, more severe consequences were unveiled when a fellowship in which she had reached the final round notified her that the program was being cancelled altogether.

With graduation day looming near and no prospect of a job, Doherty decided to enroll in a graduate program, as USC provided the Class of 2020 an expedited application process with a few scholarship opportunities.

According to Doherty, her graduate school experience has also been affected by COVID-19. She has had to extend her program to continue until Fall 2021, as her main thesis is based on the impact of the pandemic on Broadway, which closed abruptly in March 2020 at the order of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“My thesis is a long-formed piece from closure to the opening [of Broadway],”’ Doherty said. “However, reopening is taking real longer than a lot of people expected.”

Despite a series of unfortunate events, reflecting on the past year, Doherty said that going to graduate school “was one of the best decisions that she could make.” With USC going back to in-person for the Fall 2021 semester, it gave her a chance “to finish what she started and make up for the lost time.”

Abby Palmer, a University of Delaware Class of 2020 graduate, described the lockdown and shift to online classes as “very abrupt.” While Palmer found solace in spending time with her family at home, the pandemic also made her realize the importance of her mental health and overall well-being.

Palmer, a human services major, was working as a server in an outdoor restaurant in Olney, Maryland, when everything shut down, and she was laid off. She is currently unemployed and looking for a job.

“It’s a full time job looking for a job; it is so tiring and is a very rejecting process,” Palmer said. “It’s been a whirlwind, and the job market is not great right now.”

Being unemployed has been tiresome for Palmer, but there is a silver lining to staying at home as she has a lot of free time on her hands. According to Palmer, the lockdown has given her an opportunity to explore new habits that benefit her health and other hobbies and careers that she did not think about before.

Looking back at the past year, Palmer said that if she could give one piece of advice to herself before the pandemic, it would be “to pick a routine and stick to it.”

“I think if I had gotten into a schedule early in the quarantine, it would have helped me,” Palmer said. “It was just such a shock to my whole system that I think had I kept something like that; it would have really helped.”

Similar to Palmer, Will Hewitt, from Washington College in Maryland, was surrounded by a fog of uncertainty upon his graduation. He was laid off from a restaurant during the pandemic, left to find a job in an already tightening market, fresh out of college.

“It’s hard when you do everything right in school, and you think you’ve really set the foundation; and then nothing comes of it,” Hewitt said.

In his quest to find a job in Washington D.C. and the nearby area, Hewitt kept on hitting dead ends, and after a year of actively applying and not applying, finally decided to “open his radius past D.C. and Baltimore.”

“The minute I started doing that and came to terms with that, I got a job smack dab in the middle of D.C.,” Hewitt said.

April 1 was the first day of Hewitt’s new job as a client services coordinator for a commercial and real estate firm CBRE in Washington. He describes his job as a “mix between marketing and graphic design.”

Hewitt, who said he is an extremely extroverted person, said that the pandemic took a toll on him as he couldn’t meet people that he loved and that “Zoom hangouts and happy hour only went so far.”

“The repetitive nature of doing nothing all day and not being able to do anything all day really took a toll on me,” Hewitt said.

Now, Hewitt is more confident than ever as he moves forward with his new job.

Joseph DeMarco, a University of Delaware graduate from the Class of 2020, had mixed reactions to his final semester being online. While most students did not want online classes, DeMarco was okay with diving into the “Zoom void” as he was juggling twenty units worth of class credits.

According to DeMarco, he is grateful that he could enjoy the fall semester of his senior year — as opposed to the Class of 2021, who mostly had their entire senior year online. Nevertheless, the pandemic did alter DeMarco’s plans in ways that he had not expected.

“I wanted to go to the Peace Corps after I graduated,” DeMarco said. “The Peace Corps was shut down for a big amount of time, so that really torpedoed my dream to do that.”

Since Sept. 2020, DeMarco has been working two jobs, as a line cook at Taverna in Wilmington, and a day care kids counselor at the Jewish Community Center. According to DeMarco, he wanted to “make some money while [he] was looking for a journalism career.”

While things in his career may not have gone as planned, DeMarco said he has found joy in both his jobs over the past year.

“They [the two jobs] have given me a lot of ‘real world experience’ that was very easily accessible,” DeMarco said. “They’ve helped me to round out as a better person. I am learning how to cook, how to interact with people — that would very much be outside my college environment.”

According to DeMarco, working at the Jewish Community Center has provided him with valuable child care development experience that would help him “become more competitive for future applications for the Peace Corps.”

For DeMarco, getting a job in a pandemic was not a difficult experience, simply because he had expected the job market to be challenging even before COVID-19 hit.

“I already knew it was going to be hard,” DeMarco said. “This has already passed the threshold of anxiety for me.”

The Class of 2020, as a collective, has experienced something that is unique and will always stay with them for the rest of their lives. The pandemic has affected every student who graduated in 2020 — some in a manner kinder than others. While the advent of COVID-19 has been a major setback for this graduating class, there is one thing that they all have in common — a growing optimism for a more promising future.

Editor’s Note: Joseph DeMarco was previously a senior reporter for The Review. He left upon graduation in May 2020.