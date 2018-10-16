Gritty still strikes fear into the hearts of some, but love into the hearts of many more



According to the Flyers website, the team underwent an extensive process to develop Gritty, enlisting the help of Dave Raymond during the 2017-18 regular season. The process included evaluating over 100 different designs.

Gritty continues to take the internet by storm, in the process, winning over the city of Philadelphia.

A city of people that, when Gritty first debuted on Sept. 24, had several less-than-pleasant things to say about him. A city of people that would now go to war for the bodacious orange beast.

Gritty has appeared on late night talk shows, Good Morning America and Philadelphia radio shows, despite being unable to speak. Gritty has wormed his way into the hearts of Flyers fans, Philadelphians and many more. Once met with resistance, Gritty and the havoc he unleashes are now ferociously embraced.

Tuesday, Oct. 9, was the Philadelphia Flyers’ home opener, and the day before, Gritty was set loose in the Adventure Aquarium. He wrecked several displays of plush sharks while a camera crew looked on.

Sorry @AdventureAqua, fish plushies are a real trigger for me. pic.twitter.com/ChrBO34mrG — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) October 8, 2018

Gritty continued with his trend of wreckage on Tuesday. Prior to the game, he descended from the rafters, suspended by wires, while Miley Cyrus’s song “Wrecking Ball” played.

One daring fan even went so far as to tattoo the city’s new hero on his right calf. The tattoo features Gritty grinning with “Chaos reigns” written above him.

Gritty has become a meme, in a variety of forms. From his inception, with his recreation of Kim Kardashian’s photo to his witty replies on Twitter.

Knowyourmeme.com, a website known for its documentation of hundreds of thousands of memes, even has a page dedicated to Gritty. Gritty’s page features his origin and the evolution of his presence on the internet, including photoshopped images of him in the background of stock photos.

Most recently, on Oct. 12, Gritty reenacted the famous scene from “Titanic,” where Kate Winslet’s Rose is being held by Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jack on the bow of the ship as she exclaims, “I’m flying, Jack!” Gritty rode on the front of a four-wheeler while the Lehigh Valley Phantoms’ mascot, meLVin, held onto him as they circled the ice to Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On.”

Earlier this month, another Gritty meme appeared: the usage of his furry visage at an anti-Trump protest during the president’s visit to the city on Oct. 2. Protestors marched in the street, carrying a banner that read “Gritty says G.T.F.O. of Philly.”

Around that same time, a profile cropped up on Twitter called “Fellow Worker Gritty” that posts anti-capitalist memes with Gritty portrayed as the hero of the proletariat.

A Wall Street Journal opinion piece has even added fuel to the fire; Jillian Kay Melchior expressed distaste with this evolution of Gritty and wrote: “Keep your Marxist hands off Gritty. He belongs to Philly.”

Regardless, with each day and each criticism of him, Gritty grows more powerful.