GRITTYWATCH: Gritty gets festive



Philadelphia Flyers

Gritty Claus is coming to town.

BY

Copy Desk Chief

Gritty Claus is coming to town, Gritizens.

On Nov. 8, at the Philadelphia Flyers’ home game against the Arizona Coyotes, Gritty dressed up as Santa and carried out his traditional shenanigans in a festive manner.

Gritty Claus. Where’s the guy with the snowballs now? pic.twitter.com/V82y6OOKmn — Adam Kimelman (@NHLAdamK) November 9, 2018

The NHL even posted a brief video montage of Gritty kissing fans under the mistletoe and wrapping nets in between playfully intimidating young fans.

Earlier that day, Gritty replied to the Philadelphia Flyers’ announcement of holiday ticket packages on Twitter with a picture of him dressed as Santa, and captioned it “Your favorite holiday snack.”

Your favorite holiday snack 🍭 pic.twitter.com/kBrodSFOHg — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) November 8, 2018

The announcement came in a video of Gritty haphazardly wrapping gifts for Flyers fans, including a special Gritty ornament.

‘Tis the season! For the first time ever, #Flyers Santa Sacks will include a special Gritty gift. Ticket packages are on sale now! 🎁 — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) November 8, 2018

Our favorite holiday snack even delivered a snack as Gritty Claus to NBCSN announcer Keith Jones for his 50th birthday. Gritty kissed Jones on the forehead, wishing him a happy one.

Gritty was full of love and giving out many kisses that evening.

In other, non-festive news, Gritty showed the world some more of his softer side when he was photographed hugging the mascot of Philadelphia’s lacrosse team, the Philadelphia Wings. Gritty welcomed the new mascot, Wingston, to the “Philly Fam” with open arms.

He also welcomed Wingston to the “furternity,” using the iconic “Drake & Josh” quote: “Hug me, brotha!”

Gritty continues to feel the city’s love, too. The feisty, festive friend will make an appearance as a special guest at the city’s tree-lighting ceremony.

This holiday season, Gritty is the gift that keeps on giving.