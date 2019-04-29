GYNO 101: Surviving your first visit



Get familiar with your vaginal anatomy!

Going to the doctor’s is a regular occurrence in life, whether it’s going for a physical, checkup or eye exam. However, going to the gynecologist can be especially anxiety-inducing.

People with vaginas need to schedule and attend gynecological appointments for general health and wellness without people automatically assuming it’s for an abortion, sexually transmitted diseases or for a lifetime supply of condoms (which is good). Gynecologists actually perform an array of different procedures and provide vital sexual-health education for women.

According to Medical News Today, gynecologists are doctors who specialize in women’s health with a focus on the female reproductive system. They deal with issues relating to obstetrics, pregnancy and childbirth, menstruation, fertility issues, sexually transmitted infections and hormone disorders, among other things.

However, they also treat issues such as asthma, depression or personality disorders, diabetes, domestic violence, sexual assault and much more.

Visiting the gynecologist should not be anxiety-inducing, traumatic or stigmatized in any way. Scheduling a visit with a board-certified gynecologist should be promoted and supported to protect physical and emotional health.

Below is Mosaic’s guide for surviving your first visit to the gynecologist and what to expect in the doctor’s examination room.

Waiting Room

Check-In: After checking in for your appointment, the first thing you will do is complete standard paperwork. The questions will address allergies, past medical procedures and other pertinent medical information. Don’t worry! This is simply to record your medical history in case the doctor prescribes medication. Accurate answers to these questions are necessary to avoid prescribing harmful medication.

Signs and Pamphlets: These can be intimidating seeing signs that read “How to treat herpes” or “What to do when pregnant.” Relax — these pamphlets are made available for your and other patients’ overall sexual health. These are necessary to spread the word about disease prevention and treatment and for general health information purposes. If none of the subject matter applies to you, maybe friends and family can benefit from the up-to-date information provided on various topics.

Doctor’s Examination

Meeting the doctor: Most doctors are friendly and have excellent “bedside manners.” They really are there to help and will go that extra mile to put you at ease. Trust them, be open and honest. If you have a question about any physical symptoms, want to report symptoms or discuss sexual issues, feel free to do so. Be prepared to answer simple questions about your cycle, sexual history and other things like that. Voice your opinions and ask questions about the internal examination and any other procedure discussed. You are in control of your physical and emotional health and during your exam — you should be comfortable with any procedure performed.

The Physical Exam: Okay, this is the moment you’ve been waiting for. You see the chair, the stirrups, the medical tools. Don’t worry — everything will be fine. The doctor is going to perform a standard exam just to make sure you are in great physical health. Prepare for a height, weight and health checkup.

The Pelvic Exam: Now the doctor is going to give the pelvic exam. This exam consists of a checkup of your vulva, vagina and cervix to make sure you are healthy and free of any sexually transmitted infections. This exam may be uncomfortable, but express to the doctor your concerns and feel free to ask any questions during the exam.

The Pap Test: This exam is more invasive and used in order to check for cancer. Your doctor will be using a speculum to look at your vagina and cervix, and will collect a small cell sample. Also, they will check your internal organs, which can be uncomfortable due to the pressure on your abdomen.

After The Exam

Vaccinations: No one likes shots, but they are a necessary evil. To properly protect yourself from sexually transmitted diseases, it is important to keep your vaccines up to date. There are three common vaccines given at your annual visit: the flu shot, the tetanus-diphtheria-acelluar pertussis (TDAP) and the human papillomavirus (HPV).

Q&A: This is another opportunity to ask your doctor any questions you may have. Whether it’s about your physical or sexual health, ask away! Don’t be afraid of what your doctor may say. The room is a judgment-free zone and it is important to become more educated about your health.

Check out: You’re almost free! Now it’s time to make a follow-up exam. Usually, you only have to visit the gynecologist once a year, but always make an appointment when necessary. Never postpone physical examinations and pay attention to your body for signs and symptoms that seem abnormal.

This is just the standard rundown of your first gyno visit. Everyone’s visit will be different depending on the circumstances and office location but going to the gynecologist is an important part of a woman’s health. There should be no anxiety or stigma associated with good physical and emotional health.

Stay safe, healthy and well!