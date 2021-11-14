Halloween floats through Newark in the form of a parade

Tess Williams/THE REVIEW

Newark set the scene for a spooktacular holiday with its annual Halloween Parade. The parade took place on Sunday, Oct. 24 at 3 p.m. on Main Street. Immediately following the parade, stores and restaurants participated in a trick or treat event. Various locations gave out candy to little ghouls and goblins who patiently lined up outside of their storefronts.

This year’s parade featured various groups, including the university’s marching band (UDMB), dance groups, sports teams, floats and more. Some of the local performers included the Newark High School Marching Band, Job’s Daughters of Delaware, Dance HDC, Miss Delaware Teen USA, Girl Scout Troop 513, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Zumba Crew and many more.

Each group brought a unique touch of local flair to the parade. Groups showcased their singing, dancing and craft abilities in full costume.

“It was good to finally participate in the parade after two years,” Nicholas Ruiz, a sophomore Spanish major and clarinet player in the UDMB, said. “First time we couldn’t because it got rained out, and the second time COVID hit.”

The clarinet section dressed up as various characters from the show “Spongebob Squarepants,” and as cheers and clicks from cameras snapping pictures filled the air, they appeared to be a huge hit with the crowd. After two years, the band was finally able to fill Main Street with marching music and outrageous costumes once again.

“My favorite part was probably the UD marching band because it was my peers dressed up and having a blast, and they sounded awesome,” Elizabeth Von Brook, a junior pre-veterinary major, said.

Von Brook initially expressed that the parade was especially enjoyable due to the warm atmosphere and overall excitement from the crowd.

“I thought the parade was great,” Von Brook said. “I thought it was a great way to get the community together along with the college students. I’m from Long Island, and we have events like this on our main street in a nearby town. It provided a sense of home and community that was really needed, especially after quarantining throughout the pandemic. It was organized and had a lot of involvement from the kids, which was adorable and fun.”

The Halloween Parade brought not only university students together, but residents from all over Newark, Wilmington and other surrounding areas. The parade filled the sidewalks with different families, children and even pets.

“I have been going to [ the parade] for the last two years,” Ellen McGay, a professional for the Delaware Autism Program in the Christina School District, said. “The parade was great to see and was missed the last two years. My favorite parts are the bands, and it is also great to see all the costumes and children participating and dressed up and having fun.”

Many people use the parade as a way to celebrate not only Halloween, but also the Newark community as a whole. Local businesses and schools use the parade to promote their talents and to connect children and adults to the community. The parade has been running for more than 70 years, making it one of Newark’s longest traditions. After a long two years without the parade, its return has been much appreciated.