

Sarah Boekholder/THE

REVIEW

Halloween Hoopla was created to hype up the upcoming men’s and women’s basketball seasons.

BY

Senior Reporter

The Bob Carpenter Center was buzzing Wednesday evening as the men’s and women’s basketball teams hosted Halloween Hoopla, an event created to promote the upcoming basketball season.

The celebration kicked off at 6 p.m.. There was a free student tailgate in the arena, a season ticket member appreciation event and a kid-friendly fan zone open to the public. Season ticket members enjoyed an exclusive meet-and-greet with the basketball team, while the first 500 students in attendance received a free Blue Hens travel cup.

At the tailgate, students were entertained by performances from coed a cappella groups, DelReMi and CresHENdo, along with dance numbers by the cheer and dance teams. By 7 p.m., the Hoopla was in full effect as both basketball teams were introduced to the crowd with a fog machine, hype videos and tons of cheering and dancing.



Sarah Boekholder/THE REVIEW

Delaware’s dance team lit up the room with their awe inspiring dance moves.

“The girls’ entrances were amazing, that was my favorite part,” Grace Coleman, a senior, said.

Shortly after the dancing, the men’s team began a blue and white scrimmage, stopping halfway to announce the raffle prize winners.

Students and season ticket members had a chance to win a pair of Klondike Kate’s “Fast Passes” to skip the line on Halloween night, Apple AirPods, Beats by Dre, an Apple Watch, an iPad, Adidas gear packs, a $100 gift card to OrangeTheory Fitness, Justin Moore tickets, a $1,000 cash prize for making a half-court shot and cash prizes for the highest turnout of residence life, club sports and fraternities and sororities.

Faculty and staff in attendance were also given the chance to win free basketball season tickets and Justin Moore concert tickets.

Winners of the prizes were announced in between various competitions such as musical chairs, a men’s vs. women’s basketball scrimmage, a three-point shot challenge and a dunk contest between players on the men’s basketball team.

The biggest moment of the night came toward the end as men’s basketball’s sophomore guard, Davis Long, introduced the prize of a full-ride scholarship to Delaware, unknowingly awarding himself. As he read his own name as the winner, cheers erupted from the men’s team who surrounded and congratulated him.



Sarah Boekholder/THE REVIEW

Teammates hug Davis Long as he is surprised with a scholarship.

“The whole event was really awesome,” Coleman said. “It definitely got me excited for the Delaware season. I’m definitely going to try and come out to a couple games.”

The men’s basketball team starts its season on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. in the Bob as it hosts Bridgewater College, followed by a home game for the women’s team as it takes on Maine this Friday, Nov. 8 at 2 p.m.