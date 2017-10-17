Harrington Theatre Arts Company begins their season with “It Shoulda Been You”



Harrington Theatre Arts Company

New musical, “It Shoulda Been You,” gets a standing ovation before the end of the second act.

The fall season of the Harrington Theatre Arts Company (HTAC) started with a two-weekend run of “It Shoulda Been You” by Brian Hargrove in Perkins’ Bacchus Theater. This new musical explores themes of marriage, family and sexuality.

For the performance, Bacchus Theater was transformed into a dazzling wedding hall inside an upscale hotel.

Junior Cora Firkin is responsible for the house design. The house, or audience section of the theater, creates ambience for the show. Firkin used winding flower garlands and clean, white tablecloths the transform the house into an elegant wedding ceremony setting.

I arrived to find a packed house. Ushers rush back and forth bringing in more rows of chairs. The young lady sitting at the ticket booth informs the growing line of patrons that they have run out of playbills. I sit in the balcony area, which is raised up slightly, for a full view of the stage. The lights dim and the show begins.

The first scene opens on the morning of an impending wedding. The maid of honor, Jenny (Jessica Gray), makes the final preparations for the wedding of her younger sister Rebecca (Victoria Guerriero) while deflecting attacks from her loudmouthed mother, Judy (Emily Rogalin). Veiled insults are hurled between Judy and the mother of the groom, Georgette (Maddie Breske). Jenny is under a lot of pressure and accidentally calls Rebecca’s ex-boyfriend, Marty (Declan Bado), who arrives with plans to stop the wedding.

The entire company is incredible throughout the show and all 19 musical numbers. Standout performances include sophomore Jessica Gray as Jenny and senior Paul Naidas as Albert.

I was extremely impressed with Gray in her role as Jenny. Though characters in a comedy can be written as stereotypical and static, Jenny’s character proved to be dynamic, and Gray brought a lot of dimensions and soul to the role. Jenny is a powerful role model for young girls who may not fit inside the box of traditional beauty standards. The character’s big personality matched with Gray’s booming, jazzy voice earned her a standing ovation after the number “Beautiful”.

What’s striking about Gray’s voice isn’t necessarily its sheer strength or volume but the emotion that echoes through her hypnotic vibrato.

I also greatly enjoyed the performance of Naidas as Albert. Though Naidas portrays Albert as a stereotypically sassy and overtly gay wedding planner, the laughter he evoked brought light to the heavier moments in the comedy. Naidas’ energy and neurosis as Albert brought the character to life in a realistic way.

In addition to the acting chops of Gray and Naidas the costuming for this show was wonderful. Both of the wedding dresses that appear in the show are beautiful, classic designs. The cast all looked wonderful in their formal attire as well. Costume designer, senior Rebecca Carmel, does a great job of creating costumes that are elegant and modest yet modern and age appropriate. The maid of honor dresses were an especially beautiful shade of royal blue with lace detailing that complimented the actresses without distracting from the action onstage.

I thoroughly enjoyed this production of “It Shoulda Been You,” and I am excited to see what HTAC has in store for the rest of the season. More information on HTAC can be found on their website at udhtac.org. HTAC’s next show “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” opens on Oct. 27 at 8 p.m. in Pearson Hall. Tickets are available for purchase at the door for $7 or $5 with a UD student ID.