Head Coach Danny Rocco earns 100th career victory as Delaware football rolls over Richmond



Courtesy of Delaware Athletics

Joe Walker reeled in a Delaware game-high 113 receiving yards.

BY

Senior Reporter

One hundred is a nice, solid number. It speaks of wealth, experience and significant accomplishment.

Saturday, in Richmond, it was a victory for Head Coach Danny Rocco ― the 100th of his career.

“I’m incredibly proud of my team for how they fought today and had my back,” Rocco said of Delaware’s 43-28 victory over the Richmond Spiders.

It was also an accomplishment for the team, even a test. The message all season, and particularly since the loss to North Dakota, has been about getting the ball back into the offense’s hands in good field position. They passed that test with flying colors, coming up with six turnovers that the offense converted into 24 points.

Of the Blue Hens’ total 421 yards, only 90 were on the ground. Quarterback Pat Kehoe completed 11 of 20 passes for a career-high 291 passing yards to go along with two touchdown strikes.

Senior Joe Walker also had a 100, his second career 100-yard receiving game, finishing with 113 on two receptions. Senior Kani Kane rushed for two touchdowns, while classmates Vinny Papale and Charles Scarff both caught touchdown passes.



Courtesy of Delaware Athletics

Ray Jones contributed to a first quarter safety and made his first interception of the season against Richmond.

Podcast: Delaware Football Roundup Delaware 43, Richmond 28

Colorful, at least a bit more than the solid white ensemble worn in North Dakota, were the white jerseys, new blue pants and the ever-present, gold-winged blue helmets.

And those winged helmets apparently gave some of the boys wings of their own. Delaware had interceptions by Charles Bell, Nijuel Hill, Ray Jones and two by Nasir Adderley, of which several were mid-air catches. Adderley also had an essential pass breakup on a fourth-and-1 which thwarted a Richmond scoring chance at the Delaware 6-yard line. Redshirt sophomore Colby Reeder also had a fumble return for a touchdown in the first quarter.

“We talked all week about taking the ball away and we were able to do just that,” Rocco said after the game. “We did a lot of good things today offensively and some good things defensively, but this is just a stepping stone for us. We have to keep on getting better each week.”

Eight thoughts following Delaware’s 43-28 win against Richmond

It wasn’t all recoverable play, though. Delaware had two players ejected: starting cornerback Tenny Adewusi, for unsportsmanlike conduct, and back up linebacker Johnny Buchanan, for targeting. They will both sit out the first half of Delaware’s next game.

The Blue Hens return to Delaware Stadium Saturday, Oct. 13, on Parents and Family Weekend to face Elon at 3:30 p.m.