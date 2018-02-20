Healthy Hens: Teaching students how to cook quick and healthy meals



Lenny Prosser/THE REVIEW

Healthy Hens’ cooking demonstration filled students with quick, easy and cheap ways to create tasty meals

As flu season strikes campus yet again, the university’s Student Health Services has been flooded with the sniffles, coughs and every symptom in between. On Wednesday, however, students fled to the second floor conference room in Laurel Hall for a very different reason.

Every Wednesday night at 5:30 p.m., Healthy Hens, a registered student organization (RSO) on campus, holds a cooking demonstration for students to learn quick, easy and cheap recipes they can make at home. This week, the staff created a Thanksgiving-theme meny with a ground turkey and sweet potato skillet recipe.

“Students seem to love it,” Healthy Hens Program Coordinator Michelle Scott says of the demonstrations. “They can request us to come to Greek organizations, residence halls and a lot of RAs reach out to us. We do them all over campus!”

The demonstration was led by Scott and junior dietetics major Emily Mathios. Typically, these demonstrations have an average turnout of about 25 students.

For the $8 turkey and sweet potato recipe, spices were used as an alternative to salt to cut down on sodium. Mathios, however, will usually advise students to start meal prepping at home, which is the process of cooking one large meal and freezing it in smaller containers to use throughout the week.

“I get to pick the recipes every week,” says Mathios, “Normally, I just go on Pinterest and pick something that can fit into one container. I try to incorporate veggies or things people don’t usually know how to cook.”

The majority of the conference room consisted of a group of international students who were eager to learn new American recipes. The group, a part of the English Language Institute’s CAP Cohort program, participates in different activities every week to experience American culture. The group came to the cooking demonstration to learn more about American dishes.

During their previous cooking demonstrations, Healthy Hens has covered everything from soup, to chili, to cake-in-a-mug. The organization is gaining popularity as more and more students register online for the demonstrations through Student Central.

After the half-hour demonstration, the turkey and sweet potato combination was topped off with mozzarella cheese and cilantro. Students devoured the dinner and left the Student Health Center feeling full of food and anew with healthy tips and tricks to use in the kitchen.