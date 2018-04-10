Hens Notes



Kirk Smith/THE REVIEW

Former Blue Hen Kory Holden playing against Temple his freshman year in February 2015.

Former Blue Hen and Concord High grad returns home

Last Tuesday, former Delaware linebacker Paul Worrilow agreed to a one-year deal with the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

The signing creates a homecoming of sorts for the Delaware native, who played his high school ball at Concord High School in Wilmington. After graduation, Worrilow did not receive any Division I scholarship offers, and instead elected to play one season of junior college before walking on at Delaware.

As a walk-on, Worrilow not only earned a roster spot, but started every game of his four-year Delaware career. As a two-year captain, Worrilow led the Blue Hens to the 2010 NCAA FCS Championship game, where Delaware lost to Eastern Washington. He graduated fifth all-time in Delaware history in tackles (377).

In 2013, Worrilow signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent. There, he also earned a starting role for the bulk of three seasons, until he was replaced by emerging star Deion Jones. After four seasons with the Falcons, Worrilow signed a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions. He started eight games for Lions in 2017 before becoming a free agent once more this offseason.

With the Eagles, Worrilow will provide depth to the special teams unit and injury insurance for fourth-year middle linebacker Jordan Hicks, who is recovering from a torn Achilles tendon that limited him to seven games in 2017. He is the second free agent linebacker to sign with the Eagles this offseason, joining former Denver Bronco Corey Nelson, who also signed a one-year deal. The Eagles also resigned starting outside linebacker Nigel Bradham to a five-year deal.

Worrilow is one of two Delaware natives on the Eagles current roster. Former Red Lion Eastern Christian Academy running back Wendell Smallwood is the other, though his status will be influx this preseason due to the Eagles’ crowded backfield.

Delaware gains second men’s basketball recruit

Matt Veretto, a 6’7’’ power forward from East Catholic High in Manchester, Conn., has committed to the University of Delaware. Veretto is the second recruit in the Blue Hens’ class of 2018, joining guard Ithiel Horton, who signed this fall.

Veretto led East Catholic to a 25-1 record, averaging 19 points and 11 rebounds. He will provide depth on the wing along with returning forwards Darian Bryant, Jacob Cushing and Chyree Walker as Delaware continues to hone its four out approach.

With nine players on scholarship, the Blue Hens have four open scholarships remaining.

Former Blue Hen looks for new coup

Former Delaware guard Kory Holden is transferring from South Carolina to South Alabama, according to a report from CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. It is Holden’s second transfer in three years.

After playing two seasons with the Blue Hens from 2014-2016, Holden transferred to South Carolina. He transferred in the same offseason Delaware fired former Head Coach Monte Ross. Holden sat out the 2016-2017 season — in which the Gamecocks made an improbable run to the Final Four — due to NCAA transfer rules. This past season, once eligible, Holden played sparingly — appearing in just 14 games while averaging 3.4 points.

In his two seasons at Delaware, Holden averaged 15.1 points and 4.6 assists, while shooting 39.4 percent from the floor and 38.4 percent from three. He was named second team All-CAA in 2016 as a sophomore. Despite Holden’s scoring prowess, in his time at Delaware, the Blue Hens never won a CAA tournament game.

Delaware women’s basketball recruit wins top honor

Jasmine Dickey (Baltimore, Md.) was named 2017-2018 All-Metro Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

Dickey is one of three high school seniors (Paris McBride and Lolo Davenport) committed to join the Blue Hens for the 2018-2019 season.

In her four-year career at Catonsville High School, Dickey scored a Baltimore County record 2,091 points. She was named to the All-Metro team in every year of her career. Her team at Catonsville won the state title her junior season and lost in the state title game this past season.

Dickey projects as a hybrid wing scorer at the next level. She, McBride and Davenport should all vie for immediate playing time next season.