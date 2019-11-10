HenLaw teaches, inspires future lawyers



The HenLaw students recently toured the Widener University Delaware Law School.



In the opening scenes of Legally Blonde, Elle Woods frantically crams for the LSATs and throws together a haphazard application in a desperate, last-minute attempt to get into law school. For students who want to be a bit better prepared than that, the university offers up HenLaw, a Registered Student Organization (RSO) for those interested in law school.

The university does not have a specific pre-law major, though it does have a legal studies minor that emphasizes courses in government, public policy and international relations. HenLaw is one of the primary resources for students to get involved with pre-law opportunities beyond the classroom.

HenLaw, a small and fairly young RSO, aims to provide resources and direction for university students interested in pursuing a career in law. Senior Kathleen Spillan joined HenLaw during her sophomore year as a way to meet peers who were looking at going to law school after graduation. Spillan explained that one of the best aspects of the club is its community and connections.

“They put on a lot of events,” Spillan said. “They’re how I found out about the law school fair and law school panel, and it’s nice to go to these things with other people so you’re not alone.”

HenLaw works in conjunction with the university’s Legal Professional Preparatory Program (LP3), which is designed to “prepare students for careers in law or related fields,” as stated by the program website.

Adjunct faculty member Rachel Wickenheiser is the director for LP3 and the faculty advisor for HenLaw. Wickenheiser encourages students to join HenLaw because of the transparency and real-life information that it offers.

“It’s not so much that it looks good on their application as it is to help students learn what being a lawyer entails,” Wickenheiser said. “The most valuable thing is to talk to people who are lawyers because it may not be what they expect and just get more on-the-ground experience.”

Junior Anna Perrotta is the treasurer of HenLaw and has experienced first-hand the importance of more fully understanding all that law school entails and the benefits that can arise from learning more about the ins and outs of becoming a lawyer.

“[Being in HenLaw] has made me think more about if [law school] is for me,” Perrotta said. “I was able to learn through HenLaw that I don’t necessarily need to be a lawyer to do what I want to do.”

Although Perrotta’s focus has shifted, the mentors and program advisors she has connected with through HenLaw have ultimately inspired her to pursue a job for a nonprofit firm. It is experiences and mentoring relationships such as these that Wickenheiser hopes to foster for the HenLaw students to better prepare them for a life in the law.

“I would really like it to become a community of students and alumni,” Wickenheiser said. “The aim of the society is to create a community of lawyers.”