Hens fall to No. 1 ranked Dukes; Walker benched in loss



Olivia Smith/THE REVIEW

Wide receiver Jamie Harmon hauls in a second quarter touchdown in Delaware’s loss to James Madison.

BY , MANAGING SPORTS EDITOR

AND , SENIOR REPORTER

In the 25th meeting with defending national champion James Madison Saturday afternoon, offensive inconsistency plagued the Blue Hens, who fell to 2-2 with the 20-10 loss.

Delaware’s defense, ranked No. 2 in the CAA, once again thrived, holding JMU quarterback Bryan Schor to only 93 yards with an interception. Schor, the reigning CAA Offensive Player of the Year, had not passed for less than 100 yards in a single game since Oct. 2015. The potential NFL prospect completed only 10 passes, his fewest of the season.

“Our defense responded almost every time they were called upon,” Head Coach Danny Rocco said. “That’s a defense that’s gonna fight and they certainly fought out there today.”

After a Schor interception, Delaware scored the first points of the game on a 55-yard field goal from junior kicker Frank Raggo –– a new school record –– which gave Delaware an early 3-0 lead. Raggo passed former Blue Hen Steve Leo who kicked 54 yards against Navy in 1992.

The following drive, JMU responded with a touchdown from Trai Sharp, but Delaware reclaimed the lead with the Hens’ only touchdown of the game on a 15-yard touchdown reception from junior wide receiver Jamie Jarmon. After the Hens got the ball back, junior quarterback Joe Walker passed to redshirt junior running back Kareem Williams, but the ball landed behind Williams, allowing JMU’s defensive lineman Andrew Ankrah to snatch it up, run the other way and score a 23-yard touchdown.

“It was bang bang. No doubt the biggest play in the football game,” Rocco said. “But we had a couple other turnovers that did not help our cause today.”

In addition to the fumble, Walker threw an interception and junior running back Kani Kane fumbled.

JMU added a field goal to push the score to 17-10 at the half. On the first drive of the second half, Delaware marched down the field, but lost all momentum on a Kane fumble at the JMU 22 yard line.

In three offensive series following the Kane fumble, Walker and the Delaware offense failed to pick up a first down. Walker struggled against the JMU defense, ranked No. 1 in the CAA, throwing for 47 yards on 5-11 passing. He was benched midway through the fourth quarter in favor of junior transfer J.P. Caruso, who went 2-7 for 42 yards. JMU added a late field goal to bring the score to 20-10.

“So tough decision, obviously moving forward there’s going to have to be evaluation here on a daily basis as we put our plan together,” Rocco said. “There’s a couple concepts in the passing game that we feel that J.P. has a good feel of so we were able to call a couple things that he’s looked good at here at practice. Then just trying to get a little spark, change the tempo, change the flow of the game offensively for us.”

Following the game, Rocco did not comment on which QB would get the starting nod against Stony Brook this weekend. At Monday’s press luncheon, Rocco said he would give Caruso more reps with the first team offense this week, but again did not indicate who would start on Saturday.

As the offense sputtered through the majority of the game, Delaware’s defense once again proved itself as the team’s strongest unit. The defense held a JMU offense that had averaged 560 offensive yards per game this season to just 347 on Saturday. But the Dukes prevailed, extending their nation-best win streak to 17 games.

“At the end of the day, we didn’t perform well enough to win, that’s all it came down to, we lost,” senior defensive lineman Bilal Nichols, who recorded eight tackles, said. “We can’t look at it like we played well because we didn’t play well enough to win obviously.”

The strong defensive performance may also be overshadowed by the season-ending injuries sustained by senior linebacker Charles Bell and junior defensive lineman Cam Kitchen –– Bell has a fracture in his back, while Kitchen suffered a lisfranc injury in his foot.

Jalen Kindle, who replaced Bell on Saturday and then recorded 10 tackles, will take Bell’s place for the remainder of the season. Kindle expressed the urgency of a Delaware win this Saturday against Stony Brook.

“If we wanna be a playoff team we have to win this game,” Kindle said. “We can’t afford to keep letting these opportunities pass us by.”

Delaware (2-2, 0-1 in CAA) faces Stony Brook (4-1, 3-0 in CAA) in New York Saturday night.