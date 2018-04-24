Hens go 2-1 in weekend series against JMU



Courtesy of Delaware Athletics

Junior Kevin Mohollen is batting .308 this season with 11 RBI.

BY

STAFF REPORTER

In a home series against James Madison University (JMU), Delaware won the first two of its three games, defeating the Dukes 5-1 and 7-6 in Friday and Saturday’s game, respectively. The Hens, however, were shut out in the series finale, losing 6-0.

The Hens had come from an 8-5 win at home against Saint Joseph’s University on Wednesday. Following their series against JMU, they were ranked fifth in the CAA Conference.

In the first of three games on a beautiful weekend for baseball, the Hens played well in the field, allowing the Dukes to only score one run with seven hits. Delaware had nine hits and was able to bring in five runs. Both of the Hens’ pitchers, junior Kyle Hinton and senior Colman Vila, performed well.

Hinton had eight strikeouts in Friday’s game and Vila had six; the pair more than tripled JMU senior pitcher Colton Harlow’s four strikeouts. Delaware started off their game batting well, scoring four of their five runs in the second and third innings.

Saturday’s game was more of a battle for the Hens, who started strong scoring three of their seven runs in their first inning at bat. JMU answered by scoring a run in the third inning, but Delaware continued its momentum by scoring an additional run in the second and third inning. JMU came back scoring three runs in the fourth inning making the score 5-4. The game continued as the Dukes scored two runs in the seventh inning, and Delaware answered with a run in the seventh and another in the eighth to take home the victory.

The game was fought hard on the mound; JMU’s pitchers got 12 strikeouts, whereas the Hens pitchers struck out JMU nine times. Hens freshman pitcher Billy Sullivan IV had a strong game, throwing eight strikeouts against the Dukes.

After winning their first two games, the Hens fell against the Dukes on Sunday. JMU had 12 hits with six runs and shut out Delaware, who had six hits. The Hens had trouble batting against freshman pitcher Nick Stewart, who had nine strikeouts in his six innings of pitching. The Hens were more successful later in the game, getting four hits in the last three innings at bat but were unable to score a run.

The Hens look to take on Delaware State in Dover on Wednesday. They are 3-0 against them at home.