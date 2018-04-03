Hens Notes



Courtesy of Delaware Athletics

First baseman Nick Patten is batting .218 with ten RBIs this season.

BY

ASSISTANT SPORTS EDITOR

Here is what you missed over spring break.

Men’s Lacrosse

Delaware defeated Fairfield University, 11-10, in the team’s CAA opener Saturday. It was the Blue Hens’ first win over the Stags of Fairfield since 1998. The win is Delaware’s first since April 16, 2016. Last season, after defeating No. 1 ranked Rutgers, Delaware lost all five of their conference games.

In Saturday’s contest, sophomore Charlie Kitchen tied a career-high with four goals, including the game-winner. Senior Dean DiSimone and junior Joe Eisele netted two goals each. Freshman Joe Lenskold, who was named CAA Rookie of the Week Monday, won a career-high 14 of 25 faceoffs. In net, sophomore Matt DeLuca recorded his seventh double-digit save performance of the season with 10 saves.

The Blue Hens are 4-5 on the season and 1-0 in CAA play. Delaware will play Massachusetts Saturday at 1:00 p.m.

Baseball

Delaware went 3-4 over the break, with a 2-1 series win over Towson (March 24-25) and a win over La Salle (March 27). Delaware was swept by Michigan in a three-game series, March 30-April 1.

Delaware’s offense, which last year was among the best in the CAA, has been quiet in the early going. The Blue Hens’ on-base percentage is over 70 points worse this season (.335), than last (.408). Delaware is also on pace for nearly 30 less home runs this season compared to last.

The pitching staff, which graduated MLB draftee Ron Marinaccio and has been without last year’s ace Brandon Walter all season due to injury, has been boosted by the performances of freshman Billy Sullivan IV and junior Kyle Hinton. Sullivan and Hinton have combined to post a 1.97 ERA and 9.6 K/9IP across 69.2 innings of work. All other starters have combined for 47.2 innings, during which they’ve posted a 26.80 ERA and 6.5 K/9IP.

Delaware is 13-12 overall and 2-1 in conference play, with their only CAA series having been against Towson. The Blue Hens return to action tomorrow at Lehigh University at three p.m. and will visit Hofstra this weekend for a three-game CAA series beginning Friday at three p.m.

Softball

Delaware was 2-6 over the break, with series losses against Drexel, Saint Joseph’s and Towson. Delaware is 8-22 overall and 2-4 in the CAA.

Anna Steinmetz leads the team with a.434 on-base percentage, seven home runs and 26 runs batted in.

Women’s Track and Field

The team hosted the Delaware Classic on March 24 and competed in the Florida Relays at the University of Florida from March 29-March 31.

Delaware posted four ECAC-qualifying marks at the Florida Relays, including senior Liz McGroarty’s 2:08.74 in the 800-meter run (second-best in school history) and senior London Freeland’s 1:02.41 in the 400-meter hurdles.