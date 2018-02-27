Hens overpower James Madison in season finale



Senior guard Anthony Mosley (left) defends James Madison guard Matt Lewis (right). Mosley scored 11 points and grabbed 9 rebounds in Delaware’s win.

Just two days after blowing a 34-point lead against Drexel (and subsequently finding itself on the wrong end of a new NCAA record for largest comeback in an individual game), Delaware outlasted James Madison, 68-66, in its final regular season game.

“It was a bad feeling,” guard Darian Bryant said. “I couldn’t even sleep that night. I saw it all over TV and all over Twitter, it was bad.”

The game opened by honoring seniors Skye Johnson and Anthony Mosley for their final game at the Bob Carpenter Center. Johnson started but only played seven minutes and scored two points.

“It was so surreal, it was kind of emotional,” Mosley said.“I’m just so glad we came out here with a win on my last game.”

Mosley ended his final season by scoring 11 points in his last game as a Blue Hen, grabbing one of the team’s two steals and landing an assist that helped put Delaware in a position to tie the game in the last 90 seconds, finishing his 119th game ranked 10th on the university’s career list.

The Hens and Dukes were evenly matched early on, with 10 total lead changes throughout the game. With Delaware trailing by six in the last two minutes, the Hens were able to take the lead with 49 seconds left in the game, allowing JMU to only score one free throw in the final two seconds.

The Hens had trouble containing JMU guard Matt Lewis from the outside and guarding Darius Banks in the paint. Lewis made three of his attempted seven three-point shots, banking in 23 points by the end of the game. In the first half, however, the Hens defense held fast, keeping the Dukes outside of the three-point line. JMU had a score percentage of 36.7% compared to Delaware’s 45.2%.

Delaware’s offense performed well, scoring in the first 30 seconds of the game. The Hens were able to connect smart passes and finish plays that left the Dukes vulnerable, resulting in opportunities for the Hens to score big and often. As a team, the Hens had 14 assists, with Ryan Daly and Eric Carter each contributing four assists. Delaware led for 18 minutes and 15 seconds of the first half, trailing for only 24 seconds, and was leading for 28 minutes and 48 seconds of the full 40 minutes of game time.

“We just battled like we always do, the whole year we battled and came out on top tonight,” Bryant said. “And it just flushed everything that happened on Thursday down the toilet as we got the W.”

The Hens now move to the CAA tournament in Charleston, S.C. The Blue Hens will take on Elon this Saturday, March 3. They are 1-1 against the Phoenix this season.