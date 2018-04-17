Hens take two of three from UNCW, shut down in series finale



Courtesy of Delaware Athletics

Delaware’s four-game win streak was snapped after their 10-0 loss to UNCW, Sunday.

BY

STAFF REPORTER

The university baseball team lost to the University of North Carolina Wilmington on a rainy Sunday afternoon, 10-0, ending their four-game win streak.

The Blue Hens unveiled their 2017 CAA championship banner on Friday, and proceeded to win the next two games against UNCW.

Sunday, the Hens’ bats cooled off and Delaware mustered only two hits. UNCW starting pitcher Gage Herring allowed one hit in six innings, and carried a no hitter through five and one third innings.

On the other hand, the UNCW bats heated up and recorded 10 hits. Ryan Jeffers of UNCW went four for four and was a triple short of a cycle.

Delaware was down only three runs in the sixth inning. They allowed seven unearned runs in the final three innings and had four errors on the day. The errors and weather caused many problems for the Blue Hens during Sunday’s game. Following a six-minute rain delay, UNCW scored seven runs to close out the game.

One bright spot for the Blue Hens was Chris Ludman, who made two great plays. In the first play, the ball was hit straight at him, and he caught it and doubled on the runner at first. Next, he made a diving catch from the mound to get the batter out.

The Blue Hens are now 17-15 overall and 5-4 in the CAA, and will play Tuesday night for the Liberty Bell Classic Championship game at Citizens Bank Park against Lafayette First pitch at 7 p.m.