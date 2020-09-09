High volume partying to be penalized as police enforce Newark City Council social gathering ordinance

Meg Roessler​/THE REVIEW

Newark City Council passed an emergency ordinance outlining the possible penalties for any individual involved with an unlawful social gathering at a private residence.

In late August, Newark City Council passed an emergency ordinance outlining the possible penalties for any individual involved with an unlawful social gathering at a private residence. With classes beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 1, the ordinance was put into effect “to curb the likelihood of a coronavirus outbreak in Newark as [university] students return to campus.”

The penalties in question include issuances of both fines and varying hours of community service that will benefit the city of Newark. According to Newark Police Department (NPD) Lieutenant Andrew Rubin, “the people hosting the gathering and those present at the gathering are subject to being cited for violation of the ordinance.”

Those hosting parties indoors must cap the amount of guests at 12, a number that also includes residents in attendance. Outdoor gatherings were ruled to be limited to 20 guests, even if attendees are “split” between the inside and outside of a residence. However, any attendee under the age of 16 is considered exempt from this rule and is not included in the full count.

If these limits are exceeded, any violator convicted of their first offense will receive a penalty between $100 and $500, as well as a maximum of 20 hours of community service. If a second offense is committed, the penalty is raised to between $500 and $1,000, as well as 20 to 32 hours of community service. A third offense will incur a fine between $1,000 and $1,500.

Although the number of instances that individuals have been cited under this ordinance is currently unconfirmed, NPD busted a party last Monday, Aug. 31, at around 12:45 a.m. The party, located on Annabelle Street, reportedly had three hosts and 75 people in attendance.

Each of the three hosts were cited, meaning they will be fined for a first offense if found guilty under the new ordinance.

Annabelle Street is one of the few streets near North Campus that is widely considered to be hotspot for off-campus parties, but it is unconfirmed if the hosts were affiliated with the university. Regardless, more would lie in store for any student found to be involved with an unlawful social gathering.

On top of the fine and community service sentencing, “repeat offenders will face criminal charges,” according to Peter Kerwin, a media relations manager for the university. “Students and student organizations found responsible for violating University policies, including attending or hosting large gatherings, will receive conduct sanctions potentially leading to suspension or expulsion.”

Lt. Rubin confirmed this, noting that the university’s police department (UDPD) may be called in to assist NPD if needed.

“If a social gathering law violation involves UD students, UDPD may assist NPD at our request,” Rubin said. “UDPD will make referrals of UD students to the UD Office of Student Conduct. They can be charged with both a violation of the law through the criminal court system and can be referred to the UD Office of Student Conduct.”

Still, the council’s ordinance is only applicable to gatherings at private residences.

“Events not held at a private residence must comply with the Governor’s State of Emergency orders as to the number of people permitted,” Rubin said. “In addition, the City has a free permitting process which allows for those at a private residence to hold an event that exceeds the maximum number allowed under the ordinance.”

Permits for larger events are available through submission of a “Social Gathering Special Event Permit Application.” According to the statement issued by City Council, “permits will be approved by the City Manager’s Office on a case-by-case basis depending upon square footage of the residence and the ability to observe social distancing guidelines in place.”

A distance of six feet must remain between all individuals regardless of number of guests at the event, and there must be “a minimum of 30 square feet per event attendee.” If granted, all permit-holders are responsible for collecting basic contact information for all guests, including their name and minimum one phone number for contact. If any guest contracts coronavirus within 14 days of the event, the permit-holder must inform all guests of possible exposure and submit all attendees’ names to the city of Newark and Delaware’s Division of Public Health.

NPD itself has adjusted to the changing nature of coronavirus, supplying their officers with personal protective equipment and ensuring they receive the proper training and information regarding the pandemic.

“Some changes have been made, like handling some not ‘in-progress’ calls over the phone and dispatchers asking about COVID-19 symptoms,” Rubin said. “We enforce all laws as promulgated by the Delaware Legislature, ordinances enacted by Newark City Council and state of emergency orders issued by the governor.”

The ordinance was specified to expire “upon the lifting of the COVID-19 State of Emergency” in Delaware. However, in a weekly email sent out to Newark residents by James Horning, city council member for District 1, he confirmed that “Newark’s emergency ordinance to limit gatherings at private residences is a temporary measure that automatically sunsets [or] comes off the books 61 days after it was enacted. I show that as October 25th.”

He went on to state that he is participating in a weekly phone conference with “Newark, State and UD officials” to assess whether the ordinance should be modified or extended.

Those looking for more Newark-centric pandemic information may visit the following resource page, created by NPD: http://newarkdepolicepress.com/covid-19