Hindu Festival of Lights featured at the university

The Indian Graduate Student Association highlights the culture behind their Diwali celebration.

A yearly tradition that marks the beginning of the Indian new year and the change of the fiscal year, Diwali (pronounced “Divali”) is a historic Hindu celebration of the Festival of Lights. This year, it was on Oct. 19.

With the help of a DJ, Indian food and a booth where students could create their own oil diffusers, students of all backgrounds had the chance to experience the holiday at Perkins on Thursday.

The event was officially run by Joseph Gallo and Jaykumar Patel, but with help from the Indian Graduate Student Association (IGSA), it also had an information table explaining the importance of the festival, along with posters presenting Diwali fun facts.

The holiday, while traditionally Hindu, is now celebrated by most Indians regardless of faith, embraced by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and Buddhists alike.

“We’re really trying to highlight the culture that this celebration puts on, and it’s a holiday that celebrates the financial holiday and the coming new year,” Gallo says.

Patel, the program coordinator for University Student Centers, was excited about the number of countries represented at the event, especially considering how Diwali is celebrated in countries outside of India.

“Diwali, almost like the Indian new year, is celebrated by Hindus but not only in India, all around the world in countries like Guyana, England, Malaysia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and many other places.”

As someone who celebrates Diwali himself, Patel says that he was really happy to see the community come together and celebrate the festival and its culture.

A student at the event, Bema Amponsah, who does not traditionally celebrate Diwali, says she had a wonderful time learning about the holiday and participating in the activities.

“I’m having a great time! I just made an oil diffuser and it smells pretty delicious, but it’s also great looking around and reading up about the culture,” Amponsah says.

For the university’s celebration to occur during the actual holiday was a rarity, making the hard work seem worth it as impressed students were heard all around the room exclaiming their excitement that they were able to celebrate together.

“We really wanted to make students who celebrate this holiday on campus feel relevant and let them know that the university recognizes these students,” Gallo says.