Historic Twilight Induction ceremony welcomes freshmen and sophomores to campus

While the COVID-19 pandemic and the difficulties it brings are not over, an in-person Twilight Induction ceremony is a reflection of the university community returning to a sense of normalcy.

On Tuesday, Aug. 31, the university welcomed both the Class of ‘24 and the Class of ‘25 to campus in a historic and unprecedented evening. While the Twilight Induction is an annual event, this is the first time in recent memory that freshmen and sophomores have attended the ceremony together.

University President Dennis Assanis greeted the assorted students, welcoming them all to an unconventional fall semester.

“As your president, it is a special privilege for me to welcome all of you here at the University of Delaware,” Assanis said. “Some of you may be on campus for the first time this fall, and that’s amazing.”

Assanis told the gathered students that they were now a part of the university’s time-honored legacy and named some notable alumni — including President Joe Biden — before reiterating his enthusiasm at hosting an in-person Twilight Induction ceremony.

“I cannot tell you how excited we are to see your faces across the Green,” Assanis said. “It’s been a long time since we’ve been able to have an in-person gathering — more than 18 months. I know I speak for my wife Eleni and all of our colleagues when I say we have missed spending time with our students.”

Assanis went on to describe the incredible strength of the most recent additions to the Blue Hen family, who have strived to make and maintain connections with the university community despite the challenges brought on by the pandemic.

“[Blue Hens] are stronger, smarter, more creative and more resilient together than we are separately — the past year and a half has provided us with a powerful reminder of this fact,” Assanis said. “Even as we kept a safe physical distance from each other, we relied on our connections and our relationships to carry us through these challenges.”

Provost Robin Morgan took the stage next, congratulating the students on their achievements.

“Those of you who are joining us tonight have demonstrated perseverance and commitment beyond measure,” Morgan said. “Each of you has worked hard for many, many years to get to this point, and likely never harder than you did during the last 18 months.”

Morgan encouraged students to think about their futures, but warned them not to lose sight of the present, recognizing that stress can distract from the enjoyment of college life.

“In the context of your whole lifetime, your years at UD will be a very thin slice, only a sliver of time, and these years will go by quickly,” Morgan said. “It’s so easy to become focused on the worries around us … that we fail to appreciate the present.”

Kasiyah Tatem, President of the StUDent Government Association, spoke fondly of her own Twilight Induction ceremony. She shared that she had been “nervous that [she] would set the entire Green on fire” but was ultimately comforted by a fellow student, even though they were absolute strangers.

“I share this memory with you all because the most valuable experiences I have had at UD involve connecting with my peers,” Tatem said. “Eating dinner with my floormates at [Caesar Rodney Dining Hall], booking a room in [Morris Library] to study for a big exam … joining [Registered Student Organizations] and finding my lifelong sisters and brothers, screaming at the top of my lungs at a UD football game or laughing until tears fall down my face at a Perkins Live comic show.”

Vice President for Student Life José-Luis Riera led the candle lighting portion of the ceremony, asking those gathered to reflect on their goals as members of the Blue Hen family.

“As the candles are lit, I encourage you to think about how you’ll live the essential values of the community you’re entering,” Riera said. “I encourage you to think about what being a Blue Hen means to you.”

“Wherever you are, you are all Blue Hens now,” Assanis said. “And wherever you go in the world, you’ll be Blue Hens forever.”