“Récits de vie au Burkina Faso” means “Life Narratives from Burkina Faso” in English.

Edgard Sankara, an associate professor of French and Francophone studies, received his first educational degree from a university in Burkina Faso, then continued with his education in the United States, until eventually finding his spot here at the university.

As he writes his books, he has a huge focus on the importance of Francophone autobiographies, even teaching a graduate-level course on that very subject in French. His understanding of French literature and Francophone experiences, from his own background in Burkina Faso, has lead to his most recent publication.

“Récits de vie au Burkina Faso,” or “Life Narratives from Burkina Faso” in English, is a book that shares the life stories of people from the country — a West African country that was once colonized by France, until it gained its independence in 1960 under a different name, Upper Volta.

“In my research, I look at these life stories, especially those that are related to the French colonial presence as a way to give an alternative version of Burkina Faso history because, for a long time, the history was written from the point of view of the colonizer,” Sankara says.

Sankara says that this book could be very important to historians who are trying to uncover the truth of the country’s past, as the diverse and divergent voices can give input into the history of colonial Africa.

“When you write your life story, you want include your own knowledge, your own experience,” Sankara says.

With his research, he found other books that were written about similar topics, including “Of Water and the Spirit,” which is an autobiographical account from Malidoma Patrice Some, who intended on telling his story as a way to open a conversation between the United States and Africa.

Another book he looked at was “Hustling is Not Stealing.” This book is written by John Miller Chernoff, an American anthropologist, and there is no knowledge about whether the woman he writes about receives any subsidies.

“He tries to transcribe the life story of this woman, and it takes a lot of caution …” Sankara says. “He actually does a disservice to this lady, who is the main protagonist of his book, because she is not a co-author.”

With these books in mind, Sankara set out to write entirely from the point of view of people from Burkina Faso, with real stories, good intentions and a collaboration with the people who are in control of their narrative.

Sankara’s book is written primarily in French, and he intends on using it as a way to encourage others to share their stories about colonialism, which he says could enrich the world’s knowledge on colonial Africa.

He plans to show this book as an example in his Francophone autobiographies course, and would like to continue his work with discussions on the importance of African soldiers, who were some of the most important players in the liberation of Paris during World War I.

“There is a lack of available voices from Africans about colonialism,” Sankara says. “I am encouraging African scholars to go into documenting this, especially from the voice of veterans who fought in French wars, which could be very powerful.”