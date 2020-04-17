Home invaded, robbed on New London

​

​Kevin Travers​/THE REVIEW

Four masked men raided a home on New London Road just before 1 a.m. on Monday, pistol-whipping and robbing the residents at gunpoint.

After midnight, a dark-colored sedan was seen parked behind the home, Newark Police Department (NPD) spokesperson Lt. Andrew Rubin said. A resident of the house went outside to talk to the occupants of the vehicle, at which point the armed suspect displayed a handgun and forced the resident back into the home. Rubin said the four suspects were described by the victims as black men wearing masks.

The suspects got out of the car and entered the residence, demanding the five residents of the New London Road residence to turn over their valuables. The armed suspect pistol-whipped three of the residents in the face, causing lacerations. Rubin described the residents as 18 to 22 in age, but he could not verify if they were university students.

The suspects fled from the house in the dark-colored sedan with stolen personal property and currently remain at-large. Rubin said in an email statement that, though home invasions have happened before in Newark, they are fortunately not that common.

“We always encourage members of the public to be aware of their surroundings and call the police to report suspicious activity,” Rubin said.

Emergency responders from Aetna Hose, Hook, and Ladder Company of Newark evaluated the three injured residents. Rubin said all three refused transportation to the hospital.

Two hours after the incident, university students received a UD Alert informing them of the crime that took place.

NPD posted that anyone with information about the robbery should contact Detective Taras Gerasimov at 302-366-7100 or tgerasimov@newark.de.us.

This is a developing story. Check back frequently for more updates.