Honoring Matt Rosin through new Student Centers award



Rachel Cardwell/THE REVIEW

BY

STAFF REPORTER

The Rosin Rising Star Award will be presented at this year’s University Student Centers’ annual YoUDee Leadership Awards ceremony on May 11 in honor of Matthew Rosin, who passed away last year in a tragic bike accident.

The award will honor either a freshman or sophomore who demonstrates tremendous leadership and makes an effort to produce campuswide programs. Some qualities that the award will recognize, according to the university’s website, are leadership growth and development, campus involvement and organizational support.

The former president of SCPAB, Craig Levergood, formed the idea of honoring Rosin with an award. After he graduated, senior Maria Barriga took over as president and continued Levergood’s efforts to make the award a reality. Originally, there was a money value to the award, but it was eliminated due to lack of funds.

Barriga said the goal for the award is to recognize the students who do not normally get awards. The recipient will be someone on the way to becoming a student leader and someone who exhibits many of the same qualities Rosin had. In order to receive the award, a student has to be nominated. In the nomination statement, the student must be connected to Rosin by sharing similar qualities which Barriga said will carry on the memory of Rosin.

“We wanted to recognize people who are not the full-out leaders because [full-out leaders] are the people who usually get the awards every year,” Barriga said. “The Rising Star Award is basically an award to recognize people who are becoming more involved and have a lot of passion for what they’re doing.”

A plaque will also be placed this month next to the SCPAB office in Perkins. Barriga said that the plaque is a good way to honor Rosin because once everyone who knew him has left the university, his legacy will continue.

Barriga described Rosin as very passionate and involved in SCPAB. He was very passionate about putting on events that “made people happy” and allowed students to enjoy their experience at the university. Barriga got to know Rosin when they were both selected as programming chairs. Because they both did not know many other people in the organization, they programmed events together including Quizzo every week and Perkins Live.

“He loved SCPAB,” Barriga said. “He put everything in it.”

SCPAB continues to honor Rosin in other ways like the Biannual MattyRo Student Music Show. The music show was the first event that Rosin took on when he became a programming chair for SCPAB. After Rosin’s accident, the music show was renamed to honor him. This semester’s show was held on Thursday, which was also the one-year anniversary of his death.