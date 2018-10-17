Honors students and faculty meet to discuss Scholar-Leader Track



A townhall was held on Thursday to discuss the proposed new honors track.

The Honors Program may soon have a second path for its members to choose from.

Late Thursday evening, Honors Program faculty and students gathered in Gore Hall to discuss a proposal to the Faculty Senate for a second track in the Honors Program: the Scholar-Leader Track.

The proposal, Honors Program interim director Paul Laux said, developed as a result of an internal faculty self-study and an external academic program review (APR) of the Honors Program, both of which occurred in 2014.

The groups analyzed the program and gave recommendations for its improvement. This led to the production of an Honors task force, which dreamed up the idea for a second track in the Honors Program.

After giving background, Laux gave the floor to Deputy Director Earl “Rusty” Lee who gave those in attendance a broad overview of what the program would entail.

The curriculum for an honors student in the Scholar-Leader track is virtually identical for the first year, with both the honors ENGL 110 and colloquium courses. The second year is modified slightly to include an “exploration” and “college-wide” seminar as well as the expected additional departmental Honors course.

The main differences lie in the last two years of the undergraduate program. For the proposed Scholar-Leader track, in addition to an engagement seminar, it is expected that the student fulfill 200 hours of “engagement” by the end of their junior year. This engagement is intended to set the student up as a leader in their academic field, as well as provide a base for the signature product that they will create during their senior year.

“We want this to be 200 hours of really thoughtful and purposeful exploration,” Lee said.

As for their senior year, the Scholar-Leader must produce a “Signature Product.” This is defined within the proposal as a student-created product that is “weighty, hopeful, academic and tangible.” The general idea expressed by faculty was that the product would take the student’s area of study one step further.

Many of the students present expressed concern over the ambiguity of this product as it is stated in the current proposal. Faculty was quick to remind the students that the loose parameters for the signature product are meant to prevent those in the track from feeling restricted.

“The general idea is: show us the connection,” said Lee.

The faculty said more examples will be explained in subsequent proposals.

The main emphasis by those explaining the plan was on the variety that it would bring to the Honors Program.

“This is designed to provide a path for academic recognition of a lot of the things that students already do,” explained Lee.

In the proposed plan, this recognition would also be present in the diploma which those in the Scholar-Leader track would receive. As it currently stands, those in the Honors program receive an “Honors Bachelor of XXX.” If the proposal were to become reality, those who opted for the Scholar-Leader track within the Honors program would receive a “Bachelor’s of XXX ‘With University Honors.’” Both of these degrees would still be eligible to receive the affiliation of “with Distinction” if the senior thesis requirements were fulfilled by the student in either track.

After the plan itself was laid out by faculty members, students were able to ask questions and offer their thoughts on the proposal.

Since the proposed plan would admit students straight from high school after the first-year trial run, many of those present expressed concerns over the ability of the university to properly educate the incoming students, and the potential for students to feel overwhelmed by the process.

Professor Laux responded that there is a plan to bring in student groups already at the university, possibly those admitted into the first-year Scholar-Leader group, which would help identify and refine the process of informing the incoming classes.

“This would give us about a year and a half time to then work out the communication strategy that we would be working with the high school seniors,” Laux said.

There was also concern expressed over the lack of student voice in the process of this proposal. Senior public policy major Katie Johnson expressed feelings held by several of the students present, asking that students be given a voice to speak with faculty members as well as a presence on the search committee proposed by the Scholar-Leader plan.

The faculty was unable to give a clear response to these raised issues but were adamant in their interest to hear student voices.

To some of the honors students like Johnson however, there might be more refining to be done.

“For a student who was in my situation going into college, this would be a wonderful program, I would have totally joined it,” Johnson said. “… but that is not a fair representation of what the problem is.”

“The way they are proposing this scholar leader track will continue to have the same problems where some students are not being captured because in [high school] they had to work a job instead of doing a cool leadership opportunity,” Johnson said.