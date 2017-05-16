Hoodie Allen headlines Senior Fling



Xander Opiyo/THE REVIEW

Hoodie Allen performs at the Senior Fling.

BY

ASSISTANT MOSAIC EDITOR

News of the university’s notoriously audacious squirrel population appears to have made its way into the rap world.

In the midst of his performance at the Senior Fling on May 12, Hoodie Allen gave university student’s favorite furry fiends a special mention.

“Be like the squirrels and give absolutely no f—s today,” he says.

Students who attended the free event on The Green had the opportunity to see a free show put on by the Long Island native. He opened the show with the song “All About It,” which peaked at number 13on Billboard’s U.S. Hot Rap Songs list in Jan. 2015.

Hoodie says that his own senior year experience at the University of Pennsylvania helped to jumpstart his music career.

“I got a job between first semester and second semester,” he says. “I remember feeling no pressure because I was all set, and actually that’s where some of my first music that people started caring about happened during that second semester.”

The Senior Fling, which is sponsored by the Student Centers Programming Advisory Board (SCPAB) each year, is meant to serve as a final party for graduating seniors according to the event’s public relations chair, sophomore Maria DePinto.

“We’ve put together a big celebration for the seniors … we’ve opened it to all UD students so everybody can come and celebrate together as their last hurrah,” DePinto says.

Aside from the concert, which opened with the DJ duo Opus, the Senior Fling had a variety of food and activities for students to enjoy.

Graduate student Katlyn Layman was excited for the prizes that were raffled off, the free food that was provided and the chance to see Hoodie Allen perform.

“It’s a great experience for graduating seniors and the whole UD community, and I’m glad to be here,” she says.

Among the large variety of prizes seniors could win, there were $500 Amazon and Target gift cards, tickets to Firefly Music Festival, a Google Chromebook, a one year membership to Planet Fitness and a $250 Ticketmaster gift card.

The free food at the event included hot dogs and hamburgers, UDairy ice cream and root beer floats provided by the University of Delaware Student Alumni Ambassadors (UDSAA).

The Senior Fling also offered a rock wall, a giant slide, hammocks to lounge in, a caricature artist and a variety of inflatable games for student’s entertainment.

Senior Tara Martinak has been attending the event for the past few years, but going this year as a senior was different for her.

“I wish I wasn’t [a senior],” Martinak says. “I’m excited — I mean it’s nerve wracking to be graduating, but I’m excited to see what happens next.”

Hoodie Allen offered up some final advice for those in class of 2017 who may feel nervous or scared for the future.

“Try not to stress about everything as much as you are,” he says. “Whether it’s finals or finding a job or anything in your life, most of that stuff — the importance will fade very quickly, but the memories you make stay with you forever.”