Horoscopes: Nov. 10, 2020

Courtesy of Creative Commons/THE REVIEW

What do the stars have in store for you this week?.

Cancer: With all this time inside, you’ve taken to online shopping in your spare time. Please stop; no one has heard from you in months.

Gemini: Stop using forks from the sink to scratch your back. This is why your family won’t talk to you.

Taurus: After going to a friend’s house, you contract COVID. Now your mom won’t let you come home and see your dog. Tragic.

Aries: Let’s be real: the semester is now over.

Leo: You will manically make a Tinder this week. You will match with your TA. It will be embarassing.

Virgo: No horoscope for you — make your own destiny.

Libra: Today marks … *checks my notes* … Homemade Bread Day, International Students’ Day, Take A Hike Day, and World Peace Day. Celebrate by peacefully making some bread then going for a (socially distanced) hike. And just continue to be a student, I guess.

Scorpio: The old man contest is over, celebrate by buying something nice for yourself.

Sagittarius: Drag yourself out of bed to cross more items off a neverending to-do list growing heavier each day. Life’s great!

Capricorn: Maybe watch a movie this week, perhaps Michael Haneke’s “Caché” or Bong Joon-ho’s “Memories of Murder.”

Aquarius: Dennis Assanis will be in contact with you about your behavior shortly.

Pisces:Honestly, no one gets anywhere without a healthy fear of the unknown. You’re not irrational, just logical.