Horoscopes: Nov. 17

What do the stars have in store for you this week?

Courtesy of Creative Commons/THE REVIEW

Cancer: You’re feeling a bit chaotic right now; valid.

Gemini: It’s been a hectic week and its almost Fall break. Make some hot chocolate, grab your favorite blanket and watch a good movie. Relax, you deserve it!

Taurus: Let loose this week, especially if you are enduring a hardship. Sometimes you have to let yourself be silly and then call it self care.

Aries: Show someone close to you that you care this week! You do not let them know enough.

Leo: Contrary to popular belief, you don’t have to text them back. Be strong.

Virgo: No horoscope for you — make your own destiny.

Libra: Today marks … *checks my notes* … Homemade Bread Day, International Students’ Day, Take A Hike Day, and World Peace Day. Celebrate by peacefully making some bread then going for a (socially distanced) hike. And just continue to be a student, I guess.

Scorpio: You will feel very popular this week, so don’t crack under the stress when all of your friends suddenly want to hang out!

Sagittarius: Your outfits look GREAT this week. No one can keep their eyes off you.

Capricorn: They call revenge sweet for a reason. Time to get back at that person who has been on your nerves. You deserve to wreak some havoc!

Aquarius: Get ready for a lucky week. The universe is slightly in your favor!

Pisces: Analyze how much money you are REALLY spending on takeout. Could you be cooking that food for cheaper? These are the questions we must ask ourselves.