Horoscopes: November 03, 2020

What do the stars have in store for you this week?



Courtesy of Creative Commons/THE REVIEW

Cancer: You’re out there volunteering as a poll worker; good for you.

Gemini: You see a psychic and she tells you Biden wins the election. However, you know that the election can’t be won without your vote, so you vote.

Taurus: Eat a yam. You deserve it after how hard you’ve worked phonebanking.

Aries: Great job working at the polls today! Finish off the day kicking your battered Donald Trumpt cutout.

Leo: You cannot control the outcome of the election by doing anything other than voting. It is simply out of your control. Go put on some sweatpants and stop worrying.

Virgo: Make sure you put your micromanaging to good use and organize a trip to the polls!

Libra: It is Election Day and you are a Libra. You are the scales, characterized by fairness and justness. You, of all people, know how important today is. Go vote.

Scorpio: You are still getting adjusted to being pregnant but you should still vote.

Sagittarius: I tried asking the Zodiac about your horoscope but it was only indecipherable screaming and crying.

Capricorn: You should ask the Pence fly out on a date.

Aquarius: Indulge your sweet tooth this week but also vote.

Pisces: It’s right about time for your semesterly breakdown! News flash — sorry, this week’s not about you. Engage in some safe coping mechanisms to defer the nervous collapse and get your ass to the polls!