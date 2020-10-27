Horoscopes: October 27, 2020



Courtesy of Creative Commons/THE REVIEW

What do the stars have in store for you this week?.



Cancer: Halloween doesn’t have to be canceled just because you’re at home! Pop on your favorite ~spooky~ movie and enjoy the night inside.

Gemini: For Halloween, you should decide to go as one of your two faces.

Taurus: You have plenty of time to do what you want to do. Take some time for yourself.

Aries: This going to be a rough week for you. Get yourself a face mask and take a nap

Leo: Get yourself a hot coffee for once, you don’t just have to get iced coffee.

Virgo: You will soon recieve an important message via carrier pidgeon. Don’t ignore it.

Libra: Rent money is for RENT. Do not spend it on converting your apartment to Halloweentown or a Hallmark movie

Scorpio: You are pregnant. Do not believe the pregnancy test you just took. You are pregnant.

Sagittarius: I’m behind you right now

Capricorn: Please do your work this week I’m begging you. You’re probably going to fail math either way though tbh.

Aquarius: Beware – you have a nasty cold coming in. Arm yourself with nyquil and tissues

Pisces: Take a risk. It might not pay off but you should still do it.