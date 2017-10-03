Hospitality hosts Victory Brewing Company



Bill Covaleski, co-founder and brewmaster of the Victory Brewing Company, spoke Wednesday about the successes and challenges of starting his own company.

In the ever-progressing and changing world of craft beers—from IPAs to sour beers to stouts and lagers—most college students are still stuck in the proverbial stone age of drinking cases of whatever watered down macro brew is on sale.

Bill Covaleski, co-founder and brewmaster of the Victory Brewing Company, ventured into some untapped territory when he came to campus to speak on Wednesday as part of the Paul Wise Distinguished Speaker Series, hosted by the Department of Hospitality Business Management.

Since 2006, the Paul Wise Speaking Series has been an ongoing feature of the Department, with the intention of bringing preeminent industry professionals to the university campus. Through the Series, students of the Department of Hospitality Business Management can equip themselves with first-hand knowledge in the industry.

Covaleski certainly fit the bill, as he spent an hour discussing the early successes and challenges that led Victory Brewing Company to become what it is today: among the largest craft breweries in the nation. There were close to 100 students and faculty in attendance to hear Covaleski’s story and learn from his experiences.

Over the course of his presentation, Covaleski outlined the history of his foray into brewing and how Victory Brewing Company came into being. Covaleski was inspired by his father, who had a drive to make everything with his own hands, including home brewing beer. This inspiration has followed Covaleski throughout his life.

At first, Covaleski was a homebrewer like his father, but eventually decided to leave his job as a financial analyst to venture into a career of brewing beer. Covaleski worked for a local brewer, then moved to Munich to study beer brewing and his love for European style beers grew. Covaleski realized that it was almost impossible to get the style of beer he loved in America without it being imported, which causes the beer to lose its fresh taste. Covaleski saw a market niche and wanted to exploit it.

When Covaleski set out to form his own craft brewery in 1985, there were only 85 breweries in the entire United States, Covaleski believed that while it was fine to mass produce televisions “industrial food [was] failing” and Americans wanted smaller, craft options when it came to what they were consuming.

Victory Brewery Company started when Covaleski and his longtime friend, Ron Barchet, convinced their respective wives “after a few strong beers” to let them write up a business plan. After a few months of planning and fundraising, the two started out with a lineup of three beers, and opened a restaurant to showcase their offerings.

Over the years, Victory Brewing Company has grown in size, producing hundreds of thousands of barrels, dozens of different beers and several restaurants. Victory Brewing Company also recently merged with Southern Tier Brewing, together, they form the 13th largest craft brewing company in the United States. Throughout his lecture, Covaleski preached the importance of hard work, determination, flexibility and hiring the right people.

The Business and Hospitality Department will be hosting four more speakers this semester with the next speaker being Linda Parkowski, Deputy Director of Small Business, Development and Tourism for the State of Delaware on Oct. 26.