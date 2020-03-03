How do moral values exist in a world governed by science? Philosophers will shed their light

​

In a university where students are constantly encouraged to voice their opinions, does anyone ever stop to think about why they believe what they believe? Are their morals a result of religion, upbringing or political affiliation? Would those morals still be true even if they didn’t believe in them? Here enters the topic of mind-independent morality.

According to philosophy professor Joel Pust, the theory of mind-independent morality refers to a set of moral truths that are independent from the opinions about them, meaning they are “right” or “wrong” whether or not someone believes in them.

“It’s to say that moral claims are at least like some scientific, historical and mathematical claims,” Pust said.

In an effort to further breach the topic of mind-independent morality, Pust, alongside other philosophy faculty members, organized a debate titled “Does evolution undermine mind-independent morality?”

On March 5 at 7:00 p.m. in Gore Hall, renowned philosophers Sharon Street and Russ Shafer-Landau will expand on the topic of mind-independent morality through the lens of evolution, and each will try to answer this question from their own perspectives.

Street, a professor of philosophy at New York University, is a well-regarded evolutionary “debunker” in the field. A “debunking argument” generally is one that argues facts about where your beliefs came from and how it gives you reason to doubt that they are really worth trusting.

According to Pust, “debunking” has recently become a popular trend when debating morals.

“It’s newly popular only because we have more and more ways of explaining our beliefs,” Pust said. “We have more knowledge of evolution, of cognitive science, and both of those areas are ripe for giving us explanations on why we think things that don’t look like to have to appeal to us being right.”

However, Street is not out to debunk the theory of evolution. Instead, she will discuss how modern scientific knowledge of where humans came from gives them reason to doubt that if morality is the way they think it is.

An evolutionary debunker would state that we have certain beliefs because they are fitness enhancing, not because they are necessarily true. For example, many people believe that incest is bad because of their cultural or religious background. However, an evolutionary debunker would arugue that incest is bad due to resulting genetic defects.

“Debunking arguments often don’t try to prove that what you think is wrong,” Pust said. “They just try to undermine the reasoning that you have for thinking it is true.”

Shafer-Landau, a philosophy professor at the University of Wisconsin, will be taking the opposite stance of Street. While some think that if humans are the products of evolution it must give them reason to doubt their morals, Shafer-Landau will be arguing that humans can still have decent reason to believe in their morals even if they are the products of natural selection.

“The debate here would be, should we actually trust our moral judgments or should we not?” Pust said.

Ron Purnell, a senior fine arts major, says that moral judgment should come from deep individual consideration.

The basic sense of someone’s morals comes from their own thought process and how they take things from the world,” Purnell said. “Science is more of an outward perspective and morality looks more inwardly.”

Meanwhile, Pust hopes that the debate will help accomplish two goals.

“One: people will be able to think hard about what is correct here,” Pust said “And two: they’ll see an ideal model of people trying to argue rationally and reasonably about things that are potentially controversial or interesting.”