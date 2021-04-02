How fall athletes at the university are transitioning to a spring season

Fall athletes at Delaware are getting their typical fall season in the spring due to the nature of the pandemic in the fall. Patrick LaPorte/The Review

BY Senior Sports Reporter

Spring sports are in full swing at the university, more so than any spring prior. Football, men’s and women’s soccer and field hockey are among the sports that were canceled in the fall and brought back in the spring.

Following the coronavirus outbreak in March of 2020, all ongoing spring sports were shut down at the university. At the time, many made the assumption that athletics would resume the next school year.

“At first, I just assumed we would have a normal preseason and [fall] season,” senior field hockey athlete Femke Strien said. “When we all went home and saw how long the [pandemic] persisted, we knew a [fall season] was not going to happen.”

The university ended up canceling the fall season, leaving many seniors with question marks about their playing careers and if they were over. However, the start of men’s and women’s basketball signaled hope to other athletes that the entire 2020-2021 season would not be a wash.

Once January arrived, the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) announced a revised championship schedule for the 2020-2021 season, which included fall sports that were pushed back to the spring calendar.

This shift meant preparation for the season would occur in the winter months, instead of the summer months with warmer temperatures. Junior Grace Miller of the field hockey team brought up season preparation as a major adjustment the team had to make due to the pandemic.

“It was very different training over the winter than in the summer,” Miller said. “But I’m grateful for the opportunity, and we just have to roll with the punches.”

Miller also noted that the extra time for the team to train individually helped, as there was a gap of over a year without game action from the Fall of 2019 to this spring.

That extended gap did hinder the progress of some of the team’s younger players, and those who did not see much playing time in 2020. However, Miller said the coaching staff has guided the team through the long fall and the preparation for a spring season.

“We have some seniors who were injured during their junior year, so they haven’t played since their sophomore season,” Miller said. “[However], the coaching staff has done a great job [during the pandemic].

For the football team, Head Coach Danny Rocco said his team has adjusted well and is in a consistent weekly rhythm. The long layoff between seasons has been a positive for his squad to start the season.

“They’ve waited so long to play, that it doesn’t matter what time of year it is,” Rocco said in a weekly press conference. “They have responded to the schedule well.”

With a shortened season for the football team that originally had seven games scheduled, six of those coming against CAA opponents, Rocco did emphasize a sense of urgency in how his team started off the season.

“There is no time to correct [things] or get [them] right,” Rocco said. “You cannot go 2-2 [to start the season] and get on a roll and feel good about where you’re ending up. [Each] outcome matters significantly.”

In addition to an increased sense of urgency for some teams with shortened or unknown schedules, there are many logistical complications due to the pandemic.

Fan capacity for all sporting events at the university is limited, and the usage of facilities is higher than normal with the addition of fall sports into the schedule. According to Assistant Director of Communications and Creative Services Kelsey McKee, playing in the spring has limited schedule options for the field hockey team.

“In a normal year, field hockey has a pretty fixed schedule where they’ll play Friday nights and Sunday afternoons,” McKee said. “This year it hasn’t been able to be that regular just because we have to play around so many other sports.”

McKee added that field hockey is one of the least affected sports, since the team has its own field. For the men’s and women’s lacrosse teams, sharing the field with the football team is unorthodox and alters the home game schedule for each team.

Amidst the scheduling quirks, the seasons still maintain their importance to each team and every player. Strien, the team’s active leader in points and goals, said she is happy the season is occurring no matter its oddities and challenges.

“Even though we only play half the amount of games we usually play, we are taking every single game as an opportunity to compete and work towards a championship,” Strien said. “We’re mostly just thankful that we do get a senior season.”

Coach Rocco is taking a similar outlook on the spring and assuring that his team does not discount the current season and look forward to a normal schedule in the fall next year.

“This is our season, [not just] our spring season,” Rocco said. “It’s not a plus one; it’s not an irrelevant moment. In approaching it this way, we’ve been able to be ready to play and take advantage of [our] opportunities.”