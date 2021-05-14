How online learning is affecting students’ eyes

With everything from school and work to social events being shifted online, students are spending more time than ever in front of screens.

With everything from school and work to social events being shifted online, students are spending more time than ever in front of screens. Hours of screen time can have a negative effect on one’s eyes, and there are some important steps that can be taken to take better care of them.

“I feel like my eyes are slower to adjust to changes in light; I tend to get headaches from screens more often and I think that my near sight has deteriorated recently,” Alicia Stratman, a junior international business major, said.

These problems are actually very typical, according to two Newark optometrists.

“Everyday, I get patients that complain about eyestrain, headaches, eye fatigue and even redness at the end of the day,” Tara Yerkes, an optometrist at Simon Eye Associates, said. “All of them are working from home, on screens more than ever.”

Symptoms like these are a result of many factors brought about by online schooling and work. One issue is actually a lack of blinking.

“When you stare at a screen, you don’t blink as much, so people’s eyes just tend to dry out more,” Yerkes said. “Remember to blink or even just use over-the-counter artificial tears to lubricate the eyes.”

Not only should people working online be conscious of how much they’re blinking; there are other issues they should be aware of. The first is to not hold phones, tablets and computer screens too close to one’s face.

“Nowadays, because people are holding [screens] closer to their faces, I’m seeing people in their early twenties need a change in their prescription for [seeing] up close,” Howard Stromwasser, an optometrist at Stromwasser Optometry, said. “They need a little more help because they’re holding things so close, which requires more focusing ability.”

In general, the position of one’s screen can be very important. In addition to keeping a good distance between oneself and screens, it is also advised to not look up at them.



“If you’re looking up to a screen above you, your upper eyelid retracts and it will expose a little bit more of the globe so it will dehydrate and dry out,” Stromwasser said. “Whereas if you keep things a little below eye level — the center of the monitor should be around four inches below your eye level — your eyelids conform to the globes.”

Studies have shown that blue light actually depletes melatonin in the body, making it harder to sleep. Consistent failure to get a good night’s sleep can contribute to many other health problems beyond just hurting one’s eyes.

“When working on computers or phones at night, you get that high energy visible light … and that can affect your melatonin production,” Stromwasser said. “You need that melatonin to signal to the body that you’re getting tired and it’s time to go to bed.”

The good news, however, is that despite these different kinds of short term discomfort that so many people are experiencing, there are very few lasting consequences that have been observed. Furthermore, there are many other actions people can take to reduce discomfort.

One option is the extremely popular blue light glasses. The usefulness of this trend is debatable as studies have found that they do not effectively prevent eye strain. However, they may be beneficial in improving sleep schedules. There are many lens options available, and those interested are advised to speak to their eye doctors to decide what is best for them.

Another solution is to adjust screen brightness levels or utilize “night mode,” a dark color filter on some phones and laptops, to help with sleep. Yet, what is most important is taking breaks.

“Honestly, more than just the blue light glasses or the night mode screen filters, you need to take breaks from the screen,” Yerkes said. “You need to look away, you need to look out a window or get up and move around.”

In short, it is a good idea to address any form of eye discomfort through some of these easy fixes so that working online is a more pleasant experience. Moreover, there is relief in knowing that it is unlikely anyone is doing serious damage to their eyes.