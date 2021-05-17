How the pandemic has affected the recycling industry

While people spent more time at home, more waste and recycling items were produced, putting additional strains on vital workers.

Courtesy of Delaware Public Media

BY

Contributing Reporter

As the weather improves and new COVID-19 safety regulations are enforced by the Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA), some Americans ventured outside and found that their neighborhoods had changed — they were dirtier.

While people spent more time at home, more waste and recycling items were produced, putting additional strains on vital workers. Employers and employees in the recycling sector were among the few forced to work outside their homes.

Mike Parkowski, chief of business and government programs for the Delaware Solid Waste Authority, said that his employees noticed an overflowing trend of waste and recycling materials produced in the early spring. Employees visiting these residential areas saw how quickly their trucks were filling, therefore challenging them to work even harder.

“Because many people were at home and had the time to do a lot of cleaning and bring supplies to our facilities, there was a significant increase in the amount of traffic from people doing their own cleaning,” Parkowski said. “Not to mention that several donation centers had closed, and many of the items had been stored in basements for decades.”

Recycling businesses have adapted to new safety rules that require workers to stand six feet apart and wear masks. Employees must also be cautious with what they touch.

“At first, staff had no idea how much the virus had traveled,” Parkowski said. “We now know that contracting the virus through surface contact is extremely rare, but there was a lot of concern at the time that the people collecting and processing the recycled materials were at risk because they didn’t know whether the waste they were collecting came from a house where some people had contracted the virus, and so there was a lot of concern.”

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) sets the regulations that all of Delaware’s waste and recycling industries must follow. According to Adam Schlachter, the recycling program manager for DNREC, the only new legislation passed in the state since the beginning of the pandemic was a ban on single-use plastic bags.

“Outside of what they normally do as part of a safety protocol procedure, there was nothing else that was required,” Schlachter said, referring to the fact that no other legislation was enacted during the pandemic.

Over the course of the pandemic, DNREC has found an increase in contamination due to a number of incorrect items placed in recycling containers.

“We’ve seen a trend of recyclables being contaminated by products that shouldn’t be thrown away, such as mayonnaise-contaminated Styrofoam cups or something similar,” Michael Globetti, media relations manager at DNREC, said.

Cara Clase, a doctoral student within the university’s Biden school of public policy, is the graduate fellow for the university’s sustainability council. Clase discussed how the pandemic has affected recycling at the university.

“There’s a lot of misconceptions on what can actually be recycled; for example, many people think the Starbucks coffee cups can be recycled, but they cannot,” Clase said. “There are certain machines, and if the wrong things go through, it can really gum up that machine.”

Despite an increase in general contamination during the pandemic, recycling has continued as vigorously as it did prior to the pandemic .

DNREC strives to educate Delaware residents in a variety of ways, and is a resource for those looking for guidance on the basics of waste management. Their new tool, Recyclopedia, is an online directory that tells people how to dispose of items once they have finished using them.