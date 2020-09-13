How to vote absentee



​With the general election approaching, many students want to use an absentee ballot, but the process and deadlines can get confusing and frustrating.

The recent voting rate among students has been on the rise, but coronavirus could disrupt that. Student voters are extremely important, especially for the upcoming general election. Do your part by registering to vote and applying for an absentee ballot if you do not plan to vote in person.

Step One: Confirm that you are registered to vote.

You can register to vote in the state that you attend college in, as long as you live there. Check your state’s registering qualifications as some states have a requirement for how long you have to have lived in the state to register to vote there. Do not register in both your home state and college’s state. Some states are harder to register to vote in as a student than others.

Step Two: Determine your state’s deadline to register

Some states’ deadlines for registering have already passed, so please check your state’s department of elections website to confirm your state’s deadlines.

Delaware’s deadlines can be found here. In Delaware, the deadline to register to vote in the general election is Oct. 10.

Register to vote in Delaware here.

Step Three: Fill out your absentee ballot

Fill out the absentee ballot application for the state you are registering to vote in. If you’re living at college and are registering to vote in your home state, plan to have your ballot mailed to your university address, unless you are going to make a trip home for Election Day.

In Delaware, Oct. 30 is the deadline to apply for an absentee ballot for the general election.

Step Four: Mail in your ballot

You can mail your ballot back to your county’s election office, or you can drop it off in a ballot drop box at your county’s election office. The drop box location must be located in the county where you live and in the state where you are registered to vote.

In Delaware, the deadline for dropping a ballot off at an election office is Nov. 3 , at 8:00 p.m. Delaware’s election office drop box locations can be found here.

The university’s voting campaign, “Make It Count,” has paired with TurboVote to make voting easy and accessible to the university community. It can be found here.

Every vote matters! Get registered and make your plans to vote.

Read below to find deadlines for states with sizeable Blue Hen populations:

Pennsylvania

Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 19

Deadline to request an absentee ballot: Oct. 27

Deadline for the ballot to be received by an election office: Nov. 3, 8:00 p.m.

Maryland

Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 13

Deadline to request an absentee ballot: Oct. 20

Deadline for the ballot to be received by an election office: Nov. 3, 8:00 p.m.

New Jersey

Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 13

Deadline to request an absentee ballot: Oct. 27

Deadline for the ballot to be received by an election office: Nov. 3, 8:00 p.m.

Virginia

Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 13

Deadline to request an absentee ballot: Oct. 23, 5:00 p.m.

Deadline for the ballot to be received by an election office: Nov. 3, 7:00 p.m.

New York

Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 9

Deadline to request an absentee ballot: Oct. 27

Deadline for the ballot to be received by an election office: Nov. 3, 9:00 p.m.