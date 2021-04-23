How to waste your money on Amazon

One thing I personally have been eyeballing for perhaps a year now are these wonderful sneaker roller skates. It is basically a pair of Heelys with a modern twist, but I personally loved Heelys and am thrilled about this new generation of shoes with wheels. After all, why walk when you can roll?

This option is more affordable, and I would say, roughly 10 times funnier. It is a hilarious coloring book filled with adorable little animals saying profanities. This book combined with some alcohol could make for an extremely fun night with your friends.

In all of my research, I received no better response to my question, “What’s the best thing you’ve bought on Amazon,” than this: “A tiny hat for a cat. I don’t have a cat, but I put it on my desk and it’s adorable to look at.” Then I came across this particular one made for Thanksgiving, and I was sold.

This option I like because it has the potential to change so many things in your life. With a bedazzler, you literally have the power to make everything you own sparkle. If that’s not an exciting premise, I don’t know what is.

There has been a bit of buzz around this item, and I must say I personally own this, and I understand why the buzz is there. Who wouldn’t get a kick out of a miniature inflatable tube guy, and who says they’re only for car dealerships? Mine sits on a decorative floating shelf. They’re endless fun, and there’s always a new song to make them dance to.

The next thing that I personally plan to buy is a disco ball. I love everything about them, and I am a sucker for anything that makes for fun lighting in general. You will one day catch me having a disco every night.

I feel like I don’t even need to explain why having a moon bounce delivered to your door would be awesome. Though this option is a bit more of an investment, it is worth it to have the coolest yard in town.

Here is a fun one for the 21+ year-olds out there: a revolving alcohol caddy. Stock it up with your favorite liquor, and you’re ready to impress all of your friends at a post-COVID party.

A projector is an insanely helpful thing to have. It is a great alternative to a TV; it takes up much less space and it isn’t too hard to recreate a movie theater experience. Or you could get creative and have a super cool photo shoot — the possibilities are endless.

After spending hours scrolling through Amazon, I became curious, could you buy a living thing on the website? The answer, scarily, is yes — one thing I found was two live hermit crabs. I will not make any promises that they will show up alive, and I honestly do not really recommend this, but this is pretty wild and therefore worth being put on the list.

Tired of all your boring old clothes? Buy an inflatable body suit. Imagine how funny you’d look doing all your daily household tasks or dancing around. Plus, it would be a great conversation starter on your Zoom calls.

Life’s full of annoyances these days, so it might be a good idea to get yourself a punching bag. There’s no need to keep all your annoyance inside; take it out on your punching bag instead. I used to have one of these, and I can definitely say that it very much can make you feel better — I’ve been missing it a lot these days.

You can get a tapestry with anything on it these days, and they can get pretty unhinged. Take a look at this one for instance: a photo of none other than Kim Jong Un with the quote, “Live, laugh, love.” Whether or not he truly said this is up for debate, but who cares about accuracy when it comes to top tier home decor?

Coming across this on Amazon was quite frankly upsetting and confusing, but also hilarious. This is the perfect accessory for all of those times you thought you’d look a little less like yourself, and a little more like the famous ogre from the DreamWorks classic, “Shrek.” Plus, it will keep your ears warm.