Hummrich’s first career goals fuel win



University of Delaware Athletics

No. 30 freshman Timo Hummrich scored the Blue Hens two goals to win the game against the College of Charleston.

BY

Senior Repporter



Freshman Timo Hummrich scored his first two career goals to put Delaware over the College of Charleston 2-1 on Saturday.

“We had all the excuses tonight to fold up the tents, we missed a penalty kick, we had an injury for one of our key players, we’re missing a couple of people through injury,” head coach Ian Hennessy said. “I guess come at the hour, come at the man and for Timo to show up with those two goals in our conference game is critical.”

Charleston headed their first goal in the eleventh minute, and Hummrich used his head to respond in the thirty-seventh. The game did not see another goal until the ninety-first minute of overtime — the freshman scored the golden goal to seal the game.

Hummrich said he felt relieved to have finally “arrived” after scoring his first career goals.

“[It felt] amazing,” Hummrich said. “For sure one of the best feelings I’ve ever had.”

Senior Todd Morton recorded his 26th career victory: the all time record for wins by a Delaware goalkeeper.

“It means a lot,” Morton said. “I’ve been here now, this is my fifth year. From my freshman year to now, I’ve put in a ton of work to improve my game and help improve the team, I guess this is my reward. I’m really happy about it, but we gotta keep working from here.”

Morton and the defense worked all night; their efforts allowed a 19-5 shot advantage that Delaware took advantage of. Captain and defender John Schroeder operated as the backbone for a stout Hens barricade. The senior stayed especially involved: he shut down passing lanes and initiated offense for his teammates.

“The guys I’ve been playing with are the guys I’ve been playing for four years together, and it helps a lot with that chemistry,” Morton said.

Although it’s been a rocky start for the Hens at 2-5, they are 1-0 in conference play with their win over Charleston. The Hens held their own against one of the toughest schedules in the country, and now look to round into form as the season rolls forward.

“We’re playing ACC teams, we’re playing PAC-12 teams, Stanford, Cal, so that’s a challenge.” Hennessy said. “For us to find our feet a little bit took some time, we had some injuries and things we had to take care of here, it’s all about the conference at the end of the day so that served the competition we played, I think was a great primer for tonight’s game.”

Following their home win, Delaware hits the road to play West Virginia, a game sandwiched between CAA foes James Madison and Elon.