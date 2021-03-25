“I had two panic attacks on the way to the hospital”: Redding Hall mugging victim describes the March 19 incident

On March 19 at 4:30 p.m., a university student and her two friends were assaulted and mugged in the front doorway of Louis Redding Hall as they rushed to protect themselves.

Brian Phillips/THE REVIEW

BY

Associate News Editor

On March 19 at 4:30 p.m., a university student and her two friends were assaulted and mugged in the front doorway of Louis Redding Hall as they rushed to protect themselves.

The perpetrators — now known to be six individuals — followed the student and her friends when they were walking on Main St. and started screaming vulgar insults at them. While it did not seem like much at first, the victims were alerted when the suspects drove by again as they neared Redding Hall.

According to the student, who will be referred to as “Mary Smith” throughout this article in order to protect her identity, “the third time they drove by, I saw they were trying to throw a massive water bottle at us.” One of the victims, Smith’s friend, threw his coffee back at the perpetrators, and things started to heat up.

“Right when we were by the Harrington Turf, we turned around, and we see six of them running towards us,” Smith said. “We were in shock and kept walking, and then two girls, maybe 17 or 18 years old, came behind us and started spitting on us and kept telling us to fight, saying really vulgar things.”

As one of the girls tried to hit Smith, she quickly managed to unlock the first of two doors to Redding Hall. However, five of the six perpetrators were able to enter the doorway along with the victims. They assaulted them and stole one of the victim’s phones.

“They started punching my friends, as we managed to get in the little mud room between the two locked doors in Redding,” Smith said. “There were two guys, 19 or 18; they were beating up my friend; he was on the floor. They were kicking him and punching him in the corner, while the two girls were beating up my [other] friend; they kicked her; they gave her a black eye, and they ripped out her hair.”

Smith managed to get out of the tussle when one of the girls punched her from behind, pushing her through the second door into the main area. She said that a bystander called the police, while her two friends were stuck between the doors with the five perpetrators.

According to Smith, even though the attack only lasted about two minutes, it was a “horrifying experience.” She mentioned that the perpetrators were not known to them, and “they just like to torment students; so, they basically were looking for a fight.”

The University of Delaware Police (UDPD) arrived at the scene and rushed the victims to the hospital.

“It was really terrible for my friends,” Smith said. “I had two panic attacks on the way to the hospital; it was really bad.”

Students living in Redding Hall are in shock and fear since the attack happened in broad daylight.

“Our community is supposed to be feeling safe and protected, and that [attack] just felt like a violation,” one of the victim’s close friends said. “Everyone in Redding Hall feels unsafe and unable to go about our daily lives.”

UDPD has arrested two suspects as of today, March 24.

On March 21, UDPD arrested Joshua Bovee, an 18-year-old New Castle resident. Bovee was charged with first degree robbery, second degree burglary, second degree assault, second degree conspiracy and two counts of third degree assault. UDPD also arrested a 17-year-old female, who received the same charges as Bovee, on March 22. According to UDaily, she has been committed to the New Castle county detention center in default of $11,500 secured bond.

Two other suspects, a male and a female, whose names remain unknown, were arrested by UDPD today, March 24.

Arrest warrants for the remaining suspects in the case have been obtained, and university police are actively searching for them. UDPD also said that it has increased patrolling in the area in a statement released on its Instagram account.

“Anytime there is an incident that is a concern, like that incident, the university police will increase their patrols in that area,” Andrea Boyle-Tippett, the university’s director of external relations for the Office of Communications and Marketing, said. “Keep in mind that the university officers are always patrolling the entire campus, and there are several hundred cameras on campus which are monitored 24/7 as well.”

Smith said that UDPD has been “really helpful.” She mentioned that the head detective on her case, who is in constant contact with her, visited her in the hospital and also sent her the police report. However, she was surprised that the university did not directly reach out to her first and that she had to email them.

As of now, Smith is not on campus. When asked about coming back, she said that she needs to “ensure that nothing like this will ever happen again.”

“I am waiting for responses from the dean or anyone who can assure me that I will be protected, and so will all the other students,” Smith said.

Boyle-Tippett said that, “any student who feels that their safety is in danger is always welcome to get in touch with the university and the university police force to discuss their options.”

According to Boyle-Tippett, by now, “the victim must have already been placed with the UDPD’s victim services team.” She said that “[the university has] officers who deal directly with victims.”

While the university says it has implemented services and resources to ensure campus safety, some students feel that the university needs to do more, given that a day after the initial mugging in Redding Hall, another Redding student was allegedly robbed on Benny St. by a separate group of people.

UDPD however, released a statement on Wednesday that the robbery was “unfounded.”

“I don’t think the police have stepped up whatsoever,” the victim’s close friend said. “An increase of on-campus police sitting on the side street is not going to help anything when people are being attacked on-campus and surrounding streets such as Benny, Haines, or like Park Place or Courtney St. The fact that they are not getting up and actually walking around is just not making anyone feel any safer.”

Another student, Katie Lunny, who also lives in Redding Hall, described that the increased policing was implemented only for a day and not after that.

“In a span of like a half hour, I saw like five different policemen, and there was a police car parked on the left side of Redding, and I saw a policeman driving by on a motorcycle,” Lunny said. “I did see a lot more police around, but it was only for that one day; I didn’t really see any yesterday.”

The attack on students inside a residence hall in broad daylight has not only raised questions about campus safety, but it has also engulfed students with feelings of fear and insecurity.

“We were pretty scared, especially because we walk everywhere,” Lunny said. “Being a girl, it’s really scary to think about — like if it was me and my two other friends walking out, that could have easily been us, and it could have been something even worse.”