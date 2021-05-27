I Heart UD Day: To donate or not?

“I Heart UD Day” is an annual event in which the university asks alumni, parents and staff to support university-related causes that are important to them.

Courtesy of UDaily

BY

Contributing Reporter

Cash-strapped public higher education institutions turned to private donors in order to supplement decreasing government funding well before COVID-19 arrived in the United States, often with great secrecy and strings attached.

Many people, students and alumni alike, have heard of “I Heart UD Day,” an annual event in which the university asks alumni, parents and staff to keep the university first in their hearts and support university-related causes that are important to them.

This year, 6,258 donors contributed, and raised more than $1 million to support faculty, staff and student-led causes, programs and initiatives on campus. The top five fundraising projects that received the most donations during the event were Support Jewish Blue Hens at Hillel!, Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) in Wilmington, Delaware Cheer, the African Violet Scholarship and UD Ice Hockey Division 1 ACHA Men’s 50th Anniversary.

Caitlin Velez, a university alumna who helped organize I Heart UD Day, explained how donations help student and staff projects, as well as offer scholarship and research opportunities. This year, there were 100 fundraising projects.

“Student alumni ambassadors really pushed the student crisis fund, so that if something happens and a student is out of housing or something, they can apply for it and get emergency funding,” Velez said. “There is also a career center fund, which provides funding for unpaid internships during the winter and summer.”

The Student Crisis Fund at the university assists qualifying students who are experiencing severe financial distress as a result of an unexpected crisis. Unexpected medical expenses, grocery costs related to food insecurity, utility bill payments related to housing insecurity, the need to cover income from lost part-time employment and emergency transportation and travel costs are all examples of unexpected hurdles that could hinder a student’s persistence at the university.

Velez also spoke about the many fundraisers that were requesting donations such as the student career advancement fund, and the golden blues. In addition, a cardboard cutout of YouDee, the university’s mascot, was paraded around campus to allow for students to take selfies. There was also a table set up for graduating seniors to pick up their caps and gowns and update their information for after graduation.

While many alumni support I Heart UD Day, others have mixed feelings about the annual event. Brianne Megahan, a university alumna, shared her thoughts on supporting the university in light of her personal experiences while studying there.

“When I was at UD, I never felt that the school was on my side; they didn’t make efforts to support me or other students like me,” Megahan said. “After I graduated, I’ve seen them continue this attitude of being unsupportive of low-income students. At one point, they made a post bragging that 70% of first-generation students were low income, as if that was a good thing. If I donated, no matter what department I donated to, I’d have no confidence that they would use the money in a way that aligns with my values.”

Over the last 20 years, the university endowment has averaged a 6.4% increase in annual return, which is higher than their long-term benchmark return of 4.9% and the 6.0% average return calculated by Cambridge Associates for endowments with assets greater than $1 billion, as stated in the university’s investments office annual report.

“I do not donate because I have bills to pay that come before donating to UD, which has a huge endowment anyhow,” Maryam Wilson, a university alumna, said. “To my knowledge, it’s a day to fundraise for the university, it’s one day each year that you encourage alumni to give back.”

University alumni have a diverse range of experiences while on campus, and while many have heard about and supported I heart UD, others are unaware of what this annual event is or where the money goes.

“Truthfully, I don’t know if I felt as connected to UD when I did attend, so that might be part of why I Heart UD Day doesn’t stick out to me,” Joylynn Mbua, another university alumna, said that “I can’t speak much to it. Looking back as an alumnus, I have a lot to love and appreciation for the institution and the people it’s brought into my life.”