“I knew by the way the doctor looked at me”: Coronavirus patient shares how coronavirus ravaged his family

​Sam Ford​/THE REVIEW

BY

​Senior Reporter

The number of people infected with coronavirus reaches a new high every day.

On Saturday, Delaware reported more than 136 new cases as the global death toll surpassed 100,000, showing little hope of slowing down.

The world’s population has been hearing these devastating figures for so long now, that they are starting to appear just as mere numerics. In reality, these are actual people, human beings, experiencing extreme suffering, where every single day is a battle between life and death.

Courtesy of Harun Vora

(Above) Harun Vora, a 70-year-old man from Ahmedabad, tested positive for coronavirus after he and his wife Razia visited a sick relative.

One such person is Harun Vora, a 70-year-old man from Ahmedabad, India. Vora tested positive for coronavirus after he, along with his wife Razia, paid a visit to a sick relative.

“The following morning after our visit, I felt a soreness in my throat,” Vora said.

Given the news surrounding the virus, Vora knew that contracting a sore throat was one of the key symptoms of the virus.

Following his initial symptom, Vora informed his wife that he was going to make an appointment with the doctor.

The doctor examined him but regarded the throat ache as normal and prescribed him a medicine which he took for almost five days.

On March 25, when Vora’s condition did not improve, he decided to pay another visit to his doctor. This time, the doctor advised him to visit a different hospital named Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hospital, one of the biggest in Ahmedabad.

Vora knew something was wrong because he said he remembered from the news that this was the hospital where a lot of coronavirus-positive patients were being treated.

“I was in the waiting room for 10 minutes before the nurse took me inside and checked my oxygen levels, blood pressure and body temperature,” Vora said. “She took my sample by inserting a cotton swab down my throat, and the same procedure was repeated for my nose as well.”

Until the results came back, Vora was asked to stay the night at the hospital as a safety precaution. He patiently awaited his results without the slightest clue that his world would fall apart in the next few days.

The following morning was judgement day for Vora. He noticed his results lying on the doctor’s desk when he entered the doctor’s office.

“I knew by the way the doctor looked at me, with his eyes full of sympathy and compassion,” Vora said. “‘Your results have come back positive, Mr. Harun, I am really sorry.’”

Vora said the words echoed in his ears for a “good two minutes” before he could make any sense of reality.

After he recovered from his shock, the first thing that came to Vora’s mind was “What about my wife?” As far as he could recall, she did not have any symptoms, but he said that the fact he had not seen her in almost two days made him really anxious.

The morning of March 27 shocked Vora when he saw his wife walking around in the hospital.

“For the first time in my life, my face dropped when I saw Razia,” Vora said. “I became extremely worried.”

One of the nurses treating Vora informed him that Razia had tested positive for the virus and had been isolated in a room where she would receive her treatment. Not being allowed to meet with his wife despite being on the same floor fueled Vora’s anxiety even more: They were near and yet so far.

“I had to take medicines three times a day for seven days, and my X-ray was taken every day as my lungs constantly needed to be monitored,” Vora said, recalling his painful fight with the virus. “Getting repeatedly injected in my veins was agonizing.”

Vora was going through a difficult time, completely oblivious to another terrible event that was yet to unfold.

“On the fifth day of my treatment, I was informed that my wife was critical and that they had to put her on a ventilator,” Vora said.

Vora said Razia was already suffering with a lung condition, one that made it difficult to breathe. He said that at times, she would gasp for air and had to be given oxygen with the help of an oxygen cylinder, one that she would carry with her at all times. The virus already posed a greater risk to her as her already fragile lungs made her exceptionally vulnerable.

A day after Razia was put on life support, the doctors informed Vora that her kidneys had failed.

“When her condition did not improve, I was asked to sign a consent form that would allow them to put Razia on a dialysis.” Vora said. “I prayed for her to get better, prayed for some good news, for a miracle to happen.”

Unfortunately, the miracle did not transpire. The next day, at 4 a.m., Vora was faced with the grim news of his wife’s death.

“At that moment, I felt completely lonely,” Vora said. “It is a feeling that I cannot translate into words.”

Due to strict measures taken by the government, Vora’s family could not take Razia’s body home. She was to be buried in a cemetery behind the hospital. The authorities could not risk further spread of the virus and only six family members, including Vora’s son-in-law, were allowed to attend the burial.

Coronavirus took Vora’s wife away, but it also bereaved him of his only chance to bid her farewell.

“I begged the doctors to let me see her one last time,” Vora said. “I pleaded, ‘Let me bury her myself.’ I wanted to look at her face for the final time, but I could not.”

Two days after his wife passed away, Vora was finally discharged from the hospital.

“The doctors informed me that my results had come back negative,” Vora said. “It was a moment of bitter relief for me.”

Vora is currently staying at his daughter’s house while he recovers. He said he is not yet ready to go back to his own home and face the constant absence of his wife.

Vora’s story reflects the truth of so many in the world right now. People are mourning the terrible loss of their loved ones — their bodies stacked and collectively buried with hundreds of others whose lives have been claimed by the deadly virus.

