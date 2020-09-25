I thought of watching “I’m Thinking of Ending Things”



Nikai Morales/THE REVIEW

Jessie Buckley and Jesse Plemons star in Charlie Kaufman’s latest mind bending odyssey.

BY

Managing Mosaic Editor

For a different take on the film, read Nadya Ellerhorst’s review of Kaufman’s latest.

I’ve spent a lot of time being alone this past week, having recently returned to my apartment in Newark after nearly six months spent at home. Because I’m now alone after so long being anything, but the silence that fills the intermittent gaps between Zoom calls and phone calls sticks out like a particularly sore and lonely thumb, standing in sharp contrast to the regular chatter at home, where I was surrounded by my parents and their work and their days and their lives.

The silence that fills parts of my day feels loaded with a subtle onslaught of perception — of myself, my behavior and my relationships. It feels disturbingly timely for Charlie Kaufman, the celebrated screenwriter/director of such mind-bending exercises in empathy and existentialism as “Being John Malkovich” and “Synecdoche, New York,” to have released a film that concerns itself with just that: the act of perception.

“I’m Thinking of Ending Things,” adapted from an Iain Reid novel of the same name, is an endlessly fascinating film for the present moment, not least because of the applicability to a year marked by isolation and longing.

Jesse Plemons and Jessie Buckley star as Jake and his girlfriend, credited officially as “the young woman,” respectively. The pair make the long drive through an approaching snowstorm to have dinner at Jake’s childhood home with his parents.

It should be noted that the film’s plot progresses almost purely off of an ongoing conversation made between the characters. Jake and the young woman, whose name we first learn is Lucy, make idle conversation as the first few flurries of snow fall on the idyllic midwestern countryside. The couple and Jake’s parents, played by Toni Collette and David Thewlis, discuss Jake’s childhood, how they met and Lucy’s own focus in her studies.

The dialogue is incessant, yet never burdensome. Scenes begin to ebb and flow around the perception of Lucy as a woman, as Jake’s girlfriend and even as a character (or is it Lucy’s perception?).

Perception is where the film locks into focus. Without spoiling the plot or its multitude of layers (the film is best watched having read nothing prior, except maybe this review, and, I’d argue, nothing after), it becomes quickly apparent that all is not as it seems. Elements of the character’s backstory change without warning, as does their behavior, costume, make-up and even names.

It speaks to the strength of the cast that these rapid changes are handled with ease. Plemons, long stuck in supporting roles in heavyweights, such as “The Irishman” or “The Master,” shines in an unnervingly straight-faced role punctuated by outbursts of emotion. Buckley, a rising star in her own right who starred in 2018’s “Wild Rose” (I’m interrupting this current review to tell you to watch that movie too), delivers one of the best performances of the year as a continually confused and occasionally somber woman “thinking of ending things.”

Collette and Thewlis lend likewise exceptional performances as Jake’s parents and embody the strange sense of alienation one takes when stepping into the life of a significant other. Jake treats his home (and his parents) with a sort of callous indifference, one that stands in sharp contrast to Lucy’s gradual immersion in a sort of timeless perception of her boyfriend’s parents, in confident youth, embittered present and addled old age.

Perception of the self and of others is an odd thing, and Kaufman treats it as such. Subtle and not-so-subtle shifts serve as an entertaining exercise for the attentive viewer and nearly tiptoe into an exploration of solipsism, wherein the self is all that can be known to exist.

“I’m Thinking of Ending Things” seems to play with a different view of solipsism, though. One in which the viewer questions which self is the “self” in question. Such existentialism may be tiring in other films under less quick-witted directors, but it never feels as such here.

Instead, the radical empathy that shapes so much of Kaufman’s other work fills the void where existential dread may otherwise set in. The meandering (yet never dull) unfolding of the plot brings Jake and Lucy to a point at which the argument of perception feels slight, where a call for connection overrides all else.

I’ve been spending time alone this week. It’s the spaces between the interactions with others that feel the most troubling, some indefinite absence of connection. But just as Jake and the Young Woman slide in and out of certainty and their perception of what matters, I know that nothing is forever. I am young and will be old. I am uncertain but will be certain. Things will end, but there will always be something in our hearts that lets us think of it anyways.