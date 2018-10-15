If you could see into the future: Mosaic tries psychic reading



Mosaic Senior Reporter Liv Rogal lets readers be a fly on the wall during her psychic experience.

Senior Reporter

On Friday night, I found myself on Ogletown Road, not at my usual Wawa hangout spot of choice but instead, across the street, waiting outside a psychic’s home. The handful of neon signs outside let me know that she was open for business.

I am a fairly superstitious person. I refuse to touch an ouija board, I knock on wood to prevent jinxes and I do believe there are people who possess supernatural abilities beyond Raven-Symone’s early 2000s Disney Channel character. Thus, I was tempted to dabble in the psychic realm myself, trying out Psychic Readings by Amanda, which I often pass on my trips to and from campus.

I sat for half an hour in the driveway, as the door was locked and when I called, Amanda let me know that she was not home. I briefly wondered that if she was a psychic, wouldn’t she know I was coming? When she arrived, we walked past children’s toys into the closed-in porch through a door framed with garlic hangings. The room had been converted into a reading space with Chakra posters and a large glass table filled with crystals.

She offered a Tarot card, psychic or palm reading. I opted for a palm reading, the cheapest of the three options. As superstitious as I am, I was curious to see how specific the reading could be or if, like horoscopes, it would consist of generalities to appeal to the largest audience possible. (I know, a very Sagittarius thing to say.)

She started with my life line, the line running vertically through my hand near my thumb, letting me know I would have a long, happy life, but warned about cancer in the family. While it is true that my father is a cancer survivor, I know that almost everyone’s family has been affected by cancer in some way or another. I also began to wonder if she would ever look at someone’s life line and reveal they will have a short, unhappy life.

After the life line, she talked about my relationships, emphasizing how family-oriented I am and that I have a lot of friends, though I have only a few people that I am close with. I agreed when she said I am empathetic, I second-guess my decisions and my feelings are often at odds with my analytical level-headedness. While the sentiments rang true for me, I wonder if any young woman could have been sitting in my place and felt the same.

Though I did not tell her anything about myself other than my name, I think it is obvious that I am a college student. Thus when she mentioned that I would be going through a lot of soul searching and figuring things out in the next year, I was not surprised.

When she started to get into specifics — I am going to have one marriage, two daughters and relationship troubles in the next three to six months — I took it as is. If that is what the lines etched into the side of my hand were revealing, I could accept it. However, when she said I was going into a career in education, I revealed I am a public policy major, so she said I might go into a field regarding education policy, helping thousands of people.

When she gave me the chance to ask a question, I asked what my life would like after graduation, my major source of anxiety as a college senior. She said I would be moving to an East Coast city nearby, probably New York, working a financially fulfilling job that I enjoyed. While this information may have satisfied my parents, I’m not sure if it satisfied me; I have dreams of global or even cross-country experiences, and none of my job prospects are inherently lucrative. A comfortable life in the city wouldn’t hurt, either, though.

For twenty dollars, I was not expecting the date and time of when I would meet my life partner or for her to know my deepest secrets. It was an interesting experience, having someone tell you about yourself for ten minutes, hands splayed open as if they revealed a map. Maybe specifics come with a higher price tag or more in-depth reading, and while nothing predicted was wrong, it wasn’t necessarily right either. Going to a psychic can be an extremely comforting and validating experience but they should be taken as just that, assurance rather than prescriptions for your destiny.