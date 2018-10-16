If you’re a woman and you’re not angry, you should be

BY

Copy Desk Chief

Grace McKenna/THE REVIEW

She doesn’t look it here, but Bridget Dolan is angry.

I’m angry. All the time.

But I don’t get to show it. We live in a world that does not leave room for angry women. When a woman is angry, she’s called emotional and hormonal, she’s often asked if she’s on her period. When she’s a feminist and angry about gender inequality, she’s being crazy, overreacting — a b—-.

Add having bipolar disorder to the mix. If I’m upset about something, it gets dismissed. I could have a perfectly good reason for being angry, and I get called emotionally unstable. I’ve been told “it’s the bipolar talking,” when it really isn’t. It’s me, being a human woman, feeling justifiably angry.

I think a lot of women are angry. Women are faced with countless microaggressions every day, and we have to bite our tongues every time a man calls us “honey” or “sweetheart.” If we react to it, we get told, “Oh, he’s just trying to be nice.”

No. He’s being patronizing. He’s calling women cute names to infantilize them.

We get honked at by men leering out of their cars at us, and then we’re told that we shouldn’t get angry and that we should take it as a compliment. It’s not a compliment. It makes women feel like pieces of meat instead of humans; it makes women angry.

When women aren’t sexualized or infantilized, they’re demonized. So many shows and movies feature a mean girl of some kind. When a woman has power, she’s portrayed as threatening. Women who seize their lives for themselves are made to be the monster under the bed.

Women get paid less — 82 cents to a man’s dollar — women get passed over for jobs and women are constantly being talked down to. I had a pastor try to explain stars to me — I’m a senior astronomy major, and I excelled in stellar astrophysics. I know what I’m talking about.

It happens all the time. Women who are experts in their fields have men who are not experts try to explain their work to them. Brilliant scientists get “mansplained” to on a daily basis by ordinary men who think they know better because they once read a Wikipedia article.

But when women get upset about this, they get told they’re overreacting and that the man was simply trying to have a conversation rather than trying to explain their own livelihood to them.

I get angry about seeing a man accused of sexual assault get confirmed to the Supreme Court, and I get called “emotional.” Justice Clarence Thomas was confirmed despite allegations of sexual harassment by Anita Hill — women are still angry about that. Women are angry because people aren’t listening.

And the women who aren’t angry are not paying attention. I don’t think it’s possible to be a woman and not be outraged by the world we live in. Lawmakers try to cut back on reproductive rights, our bodies are policed heavily and women’s healthcare is a series of jumping through hoops. Most of these lawmakers are men, too. Women are barely even allowed to have a voice in what happens to them.

Being a feminist is not a bad thing, and being an angry woman is not a bad thing. With the world we live in, we should all be angry. And we should be allowed to vocalize it.